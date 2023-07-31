Discover local products in the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (July 20, 2023) — The Indiana State Fair starts Friday, July 28 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. The multi-week event has plenty of opportunities to discover and shop local products at the Indiana Grown Marketplace in The Mercantile, in the Agriculture/Horticulture building.

“Supporting local has never tasted so good,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Not only can you support the hardworking Hoosiers by visiting the Indiana Grown Marketplace, but you can also savor the diverse flavors of our state. That is worth the visit!”

Shoppers can be immersed in a storefront solely featuring products grown, processed, packaged or produced in Indiana with product samples available Friday to Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Interested in learning more about Indiana Grown businesses and growing practices? In addition to educational displays, Indiana Grown members are eager to speak with visitors and hold demonstrations to showcase their craft.

The 2023 Indiana Grown Marketplace will be the largest yet, with nearly 100 vendors and over 600 unique products, including hand-crafted sauces, salsas, drink mixes, popcorn, spices and more. Shoppers can also find ready-to-eat products like cured meats, chocolates and candies.

Does the August heat have you down? Stop at the Indiana Grown store for cold kombucha, milk, collagen water or bottled tea. There are also a variety of artisan made products you can use daily such as, wool dryer balls, yarn, skincare regimens, hand poured candles and more.

Fairgoers have been asking for Indiana Grown apparel for awhile, so we are excited to partner with the United State of Indiana, a local Indianapolis apparel company to make that a reality! You can find Indiana Grown t-shirts, sweatshirts and market totes available for purchase in the Indiana Grown Marketplace.

“The Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair is an excellent opportunity for our members to promote their products, while allowing consumers the chance to actively support local Hoosier businesses,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “I hope you will join me at the Indiana Grown Marketplace where we can indulge in the best local products found in our state.”

Indiana Grown is excited to welcome you to shop and explore at the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair. The Indiana State Fair runs until Sunday, Aug. 20 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) and The Mercantile, where the Indiana Grown Marketplace is located, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Mercantile is located to the right of the Midway.

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.

