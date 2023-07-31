PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 Angara congratulates history-making Filipinas football squad Senator Sonny Angara congratulated the Philippine women's national football team or the Filipinas for their historic feat at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Angara said the entire nation is proud of the Filipinas, who "defied the odds and showed the world that they deserve to be part of the biggest event in women's football." "Expectations were low for the Filipinas as one of eight debutants in the 2023 Women's World Cup but they showed the world what a group of women can do if they put their hearts into the sport that they love and played hard for the flag that they represent. They were overperformers and I, along with all Filipinos, are filled with pride over what they have accomplished," Angara said. The Filipinas were the first Philippine squad from either the men's or women's side to qualify for the World Cup, the first among the eight newcomers to score a goal and win a match. They were the lowest ranked team in Group A of the World Cup at 46, which includes 1995 champion Norway (12), 20th ranked Switzerland, and host New Zealand (26). "What the Filipinas did was nothing short of outstanding. They overcame huge obstacles on their way to their historic entry into the World Cup and they have won over new Filipino fans of the sport and the admiration of the international viewers who have been following the tournament," Angara said. "With their historic debut in the World Cup, I am certain the Filipinas will inspire more children--men and women alike, to take up the sport. The future is bright for Philippine football," he added.