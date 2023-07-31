Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Second Family Welcome Center to Further Expand Services for Families Experiencing Homelessness 

BOSTON — Today the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced the opening of a new Family Welcome Center on the campus of Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) in Quincy, which will connect families experiencing homelessness to essential services and shelter. Expanding upon the state’s first Family Welcome Center that opened in June, this second Family Welcome Center will serve as another entry point to shelter and services, especially for newly-arrived families struggling to access basic necessities.

The new Family Welcome Center will be operated by Bay State Community Services alongside teams from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. In addition to support from the Office for Refugees and Immigrants, teams from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) and MassHealth will conduct onsite enrollment in benefits for families.

The new Family Welcome Center is located in the Cove Fine Arts Center on the ENC campus in Quincy and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday–Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, to facilitate efficient connection of families to temporary and longer-term shelter as appropriate. A dorm on the ENC campus will also serve as a temporary shelter for up to 58 families, supported by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a state-contracted shelter management firm with experience in providing sheltering and supportive services for newly arrived migrants across the US.

“This second Family Welcome Center will help increase access to services and expedite the rate at which we are able to connect eligible families experiencing homelessness with safe and secure shelter,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration of staff, providers and local officials who are going above and beyond to support families in need.”

“As this crisis continues, I appreciate Eastern Nazarene for being so willing to provide not only a Family Welcome Center, but also opening a dorm to provide on-site shelter,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Communities across Massachusetts are finding ways to meet immediate needs of these families. Through this unprecedented challenge, cities and towns are working together to help their neighbors in unprecedented ways. I look forward to continued collaboration as we work together to find a long-term solution.”

“As we rise to meet this increased demand for shelter and services, the opening of this second Family Welcome Center and new shelter space allows us to fulfill our responsibilities to families that need assistance accessing basic necessities like food and shelter,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “We are very grateful to our partners who have stepped in to work with us in supporting these families, particularly Eastern Nazarene College, Bay State Community Services, and AMI.”

The onsite shelter includes 55 rooms in a dorm building, plus three apartments. Buildings are equipped with free laundry machines and common areas and will be furnished with child-appropriate activities. The campus is walkable from the Wollaston MBTA station, has ample green space and recreational fields, and is close to local amenities including playgrounds, a public beach, and a pharmacy.

“Eastern Nazarene College's mission is to provide a transformational education that equips diverse students to lead and serve our world as agents of Christ’s love and truth,” said Colleen Derr Ed.D., President of Eastern Nazarene College. “ENC is in a unique position to lean into our mission in a very practical way and in our own backyard. This initiative is an opportunity to serve families in need and provide our students with unique enhanced educational and co-educational experiences.”

“As a social service agency, we are grateful for this opportunity to assist children and families in finding services and supports as well as addressing the families’ basic daily needs including formula, diapers, and toiletries,” said Daurice Cox Psy.D, Chief Executive Officer at Bay State Community Services. “I want to thank all of the passionate and dedicated BSCS staff who have made this Family Welcome Center a warm and welcoming space for children and families in need.”

“AMI is privileged to provide health screening, shelter assistance and resource counseling for new arrivals,” said Scott Giberson, President, AMI Expeditionary Health. “Our partnership with the EOHHS, the local humanitarian network, and the surrounding community exemplifies the teamwork needed to succeed. AMI is dedicated to providing care and support to people in need, here in Quincy and around the world.”

The state’s first Family Welcome Center, opened in June and operated by the Brazilian Worker Center, has served more than 550 families as of July 27th.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has implemented an Incident Command Structure to lead a coordinated approach to addressing the needs of families seeking shelter – including the Governor’s Office, Administration and Finance, Health and Human Services, Housing and Livable Communities, Public Safety and Security, Labor and Workforce Development, and Education. A new leadership team at the Office for Refugees and Immigrants is spearheading efforts to ensure that refugees and immigrants in Massachusetts are met with comprehensive, compassionate, and culturally appropriate services and supports.

In March, Governor Healey signed a supplemental budget into law that dedicated $85 million to the Emergency Assistance program to meet the demand of a growing number of families, immigrants and refugees facing homelessness. The Governor’s FY24 budget proposal recommended a $324 million budget for the EA program, which represents a 48% percent increase above the FY23 budget. She also recommended more than $2 million for the Office for Refugees and Immigrants, roughly a $280,000 or 16 percent increase from FY23. The administration also awarded $1.75 million to form the Immigrant Assistance Services (IAS), a new case management program designed to assist newly arrived immigrants in Massachusetts so they can access services that address their immediate needs and help them achieve stability.

For those interested in supporting this effort:

Accepted donations to the Family Welcome Centers in Allston and Quincy include wipes, strollers, new car seats, pack-n-plays, diapers (all sizes), formula, milk (powdered), toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, unscented Dove bar soap, men’s & women’s deodorant, CeraVe baby lotion, Vaseline, individual packets of Pedialyte, and gift cards to Target and Walmart.

Donations may be dropped off at:

For more information on how you can help, please contact info@braziliancenter.org or info@baystatecs.org.

MEDIA NOTE: To protect the privacy of families, there is currently no media access inside the Family Welcome Centers or shelter sites.

