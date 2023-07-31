[Latest] Global Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.5 Billion by 2032 at a 13.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.72 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 6.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Liebherr Group, Deere & Company (John Deere), Sandvik AB, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, SANY Group, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks, Others), By Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid Electric), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The ongoing global trend of urbanization, coupled with a focus on infrastructure development, has stimulated the demand for electric off-highway equipment. These machines are well-suited for use in urban construction and development projects due to their quieter operation and reduced emissions, meeting the requirements of urban environments.

Environmental Concerns and Regulations: The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices has driven the demand for electric off-highway equipment. Electric machinery offers lower emissions and noise levels, aligning with stringent environmental regulations and sustainability goals.

Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency: Electric off-highway equipment provides cost advantages over traditional diesel-powered machinery in the long run. They have lower operational and maintenance costs, as they require less frequent refuelling and have fewer moving parts, resulting in reduced downtime and increased productivity.

Government Incentives and Support: Many governments worldwide have implemented incentives and financial support to encourage the adoption of electric off-highway equipment. These initiatives include tax credits, subsidies, and grants, fostering the market’s growth and adoption in various industries.

Industry Shift Towards Electrification: Major industries, such as construction, mining, agriculture, and material handling, are increasingly embracing electrification to achieve sustainable and efficient operations. This trend has created a favourable market landscape for electric off-highway equipment, driving their adoption in diverse applications.

Technological Innovations and Integration: Electric off-highway equipment manufacturers continue to innovate by integrating smart technologies, telematics, and autonomous functionalities into their products. These innovations enhance equipment performance, monitoring, and maintenance, attracting customers seeking advanced solutions for their operations.

Advancements in Battery Technology: The rapid advancements in battery technology, such as higher energy density and faster charging capabilities, have significantly improved the performance and range of electric off-highway equipment. This has bolstered market growth by addressing previous limitations and enhancing overall efficiency.

Positive Public Perception and Corporate Social Responsibility: The growing awareness of environmental issues and corporate social responsibility has led many companies to prioritize sustainable practices. Embracing electric off-highway equipment aligns with its green initiatives, improving its public image and brand reputation, which further accelerates the market’s growth as more businesses seek eco-friendly alternatives.

Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Caterpillar Inc. and Suny System: In 2021, Caterpillar joined forces with the State University of New York (Suny) System to advance electric construction equipment research and development. The partnership focused on exploring innovative technologies and enhancing the sustainability and performance of Caterpillar’s electric off-highway equipment.

CNH Industrial and Nikola Corporation: In 2020, CNH Industrial, the parent company of brands like CASE and New Holland, entered into a strategic partnership with Nikola Corporation, an electric truck manufacturer. This collaboration aimed to collaborate on the development of electric off-highway and on-road vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

John Deere and National Grid: In 2022, John Deere, a major agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer, collaborated with National Grid, an electricity and natural gas utility company. The partnership aimed to promote the electrification of John Deere’s off-highway equipment fleet, leveraging National Grid’s expertise in energy infrastructure and grid solutions.

Hitachi Construction Machinery and ABB: In 2018, Hitachi Construction Machinery acquired ABB’s electric powertrain solutions business. This acquisition enabled Hitachi to strengthen its capabilities in electric drivetrains and power electronics, enhancing the development of electric off-highway equipment.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.72 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 6.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Propulsion and Region

Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The Covid-19 pandemic led to disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting the production and distribution of electric off-highway equipment. Delays in the sourcing of components and restrictions on transportation impacted manufacturers’ ability to meet demand, hindering the market’s growth during the pandemic.

Reduced Construction and Mining Activities: With lockdowns and restrictions in place to contain the virus spread, construction and mining activities were temporarily halted or scaled down. This resulted in decreased demand for electric off-highway equipment in these sectors, affecting sales and revenue for manufacturers.

Resumed Construction and Infrastructure Projects: As the pandemic situation improved and restrictions eased, construction and infrastructure projects resumed, driving the demand for electric off-highway equipment. Government investments in economic recovery plans and green initiatives also boosted the adoption of electric machinery.

Accelerated Focus on Sustainability: The pandemic heightened awareness of sustainability and environmental concerns. Companies and industries increasingly prioritized sustainable practices, leading to a surge in demand for electric off-highway equipment as a cleaner and greener alternative to traditional diesel-powered machinery.

Government Incentives and Support: Governments implemented economic stimulus packages, including incentives and subsidies, to revitalize industries impacted by the pandemic. Such support further encouraged the adoption of electric off-highway equipment and helped manufacturers recover from the downturn.

Technological Advancements: Manufacturers continued to invest in research and development during the pandemic, leading to further improvements in electric off-highway equipment technology. Advanced features, increased efficiency, and better performance enhanced the appeal of these machines to potential buyers, contributing to the market’s recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market:

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Sandvik AB

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

SANY Group

Others

Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market is witnessing a significant trend towards sustainability and eco-friendliness. Governments’ stringent emissions regulations and industry stakeholders’ growing environmental awareness are driving the demand for electric and hybrid electric machinery in construction, mining, and agriculture. Additionally, technological advancements and partnerships with key players in the automotive and technology sectors are shaping the region’s electric off-highway equipment landscape. Some of the dominating market players in North America include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company (John Deere), and Komatsu Ltd.

Europe: In Europe, the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market trend revolves around a proactive approach to meet the continent’s ambitious sustainability goals. The government’s strong support for electric mobility and infrastructure development has fostered the adoption of electric off-highway equipment in construction and material handling applications. Key players focus on research and development, particularly in battery technology and autonomous functionalities, contributes to the region’s dynamic market growth. Leading market players in Europe include Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr Group, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing robust growth in the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market , driven by a surge in construction and infrastructure development. The government’s initiatives to reduce emissions and reliance on fossil fuels are encouraging the adoption of electric machinery in the construction and mining sectors. The region also witnesses a rise in local manufacturers’ participation, fuelling the market’s competitiveness. Key market players in the Asia-Pacific region include Komatsu Ltd., SANY Group, and Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region is witnessing a growing interest in electric off-highway equipment, primarily driven by mining and construction activities. Governments’ focus on sustainable development and the need for improved operational efficiency in challenging environments contribute to the market’s growth. Partnerships with global players and investments in local manufacturing facilities further propel the electric machinery market in this region. Some of the dominating market players in the LAMEA region include CNH Industrial, Sandvik AB, and Wacker Neuson SE.

The Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Excavators

Loaders

Dump Trucks

Others

By Propulsion

Electric

Hybrid Electric

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

