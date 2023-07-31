Cell Culture Media Market is Expected to Reach $13.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the cell culture media industry is poised to undergo a transformative revolution, driven by advancements in biotechnology and increased demand for cell-based therapies and research applications. As technology progresses, cell culture media formulations will become more sophisticated, tailored to support the specific growth requirements of diverse cell types, including stem cells and genetically modified cells. The industry will witness a surge in the development of serum-free and chemically defined media, enabling more reproducible and scalable production processes while minimizing the risk of contaminants. Moreover, there will be a shift towards the utilization of plant-based and animal-free components in media formulations, meeting the growing demand for ethically sourced and sustainable products. With the integration of artificial intelligence and high-throughput screening techniques, media optimization will become more efficient and cost-effective. Collaborations between academic research institutions, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical giants will further accelerate innovation, leading to cutting-edge cell culture media solutions that will play a pivotal role in advancing regenerative medicine, personalized therapies, and disease modeling, ultimately shaping the landscape of modern healthcare and biotechnology in the years to come.

Cell Culture Media market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.2 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $13.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by developing cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines and rising demand for biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies. Increased use of cell culture media in stem cell research coupled with advancements in cell culture techniques is likely to upsurge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cell Culture Media Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $13.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and outbreaks of pandemics Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for serum and animal component-free media

Cell Culture Media market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc. (Japan)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Biologos LLC (US)

Cell Applications Inc. (US)

Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Cell Biologics Inc. (US)

InvivoGen (France)

PAN-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Cellular Technology Limited LLC (US)

ZenBio Inc. (US)

Athena Environmental Sciences Inc. (US)

Cyagen Biosciences (US)

Biowest SAS (France)

WELGENE Inc.(South Korea)

KCell Biosciences (South Korea)

Akron Biotech (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the cell culture media market into the following segments and subsegments:

Cell culture media Market, by Type

Serum-free Media

CHO Media

HEK 293 Media

BHK Media

VERO Cell Media

Insect Cell Media

Serum-free Stem Cell Media

Immune cell Media

Other Serum-free Media

Classical Media & Salts

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically defined Media

Other Cell Culture Media

Cell culture media Market, by Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccines production

Other therapeutic proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening & Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Cell and gene therapy

Other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications

Other Applications

Cell culture media Market, by End user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Cell culture media Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Cell Culture Media market include:

Cell culture media manufacturers

Academic research institutes

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Life science companies

Venture capitalists and investors

Government organizations

Private research firms

Research & development companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs)

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Thermo fisher launched Tumoroid Culture Medium to accelerate development of novel cancer therapies.

In April 2023, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific launched BalanCD CHO Media Platform Portfolio for Bioprocessing.

In March 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific acquired Shenandoah Biotechnology. The deal would help the company to provide customers with a single point of access for their life science research, discovery, and cell and gene therapy needs.

In January 2022, Cytiva and Nucleus Biologics LLC collaborated to enhance custom cell media development for cell and gene therapies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Cell Culture Media Market:

Which are the key players operating in the cell culture media market?

Answer: Key players in the cell culture media market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).

Which type segment dominates the cell culture media market?

Answer: The serum-free media market segment accounted for the largest share of the cell culture media market in 2022.

Which end-user segment dominates the cell culture media market?

Answer: The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment accounted for the largest share of the global cell culture media market in 2022.

Which application segment of the global cell culture media market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The biopharmaceutical production segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

What is the market for cell culture media market?

Answer: The global cell culture media market is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global cell culture media market based on type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall cell culture media market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; new product launches; expansions; and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the cell culture media market

