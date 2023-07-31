Courtside Moms and Revive Partner to Provide Pro Basketball Rookies with Real Estate Investment Insight

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where professional athletes are often propelled into financial decisions far beyond their years, guidance from trusted family members and experienced professionals can be a game-changer. Recognizing this need, Courtside Moms, an organization dedicated to equipping the mothers of NBA and WNBA players with vital resources, teamed up with Revive for "A Moment for Moms" – an event aimed at fostering financial knowledge and empowering these families to make savvy financial, tax and investment choices.



Courtside Moms recognizes that when athletes begin their professional careers, they and their families often find themselves navigating an intricate landscape of investments and asset management. Revive’s participation, along with other tax and investment experts, was designed to ensure these families are prepared to handle these complexities.

Michael Alladawi, founder and CEO of Revive Real Estate and a highly recognized presale renovation specialist, served as a lead panelist at this July event in Las Vegas. By sharing his knowledge and real estate investment expertise, he put a spotlight on how presale home renovations help maximize profits.

Alladawi notes that people often undervalue their homes, typically leaving between 15 and 20 percent of potential profits untapped when selling them. Alladawi notes Revive is changing this narrative.

"Becoming a professional athlete in the NBA or WNBA is a life-changing event, not only for the player but their entire family," said Alladawi. "To have the opportunity to inform and educate these players at the beginning of their careers – and their moms – about real estate and ways to maximize their property investments is truly a groundbreaking approach, and we hope other professional sports follow the path that Courtside Moms has pioneered."

Revive research show that its sellers earn, on average, $186,000 in additional profits, with the ROI from Revive averaging 2.5x the original cost of the upgrades. Revive has assisted over 2,000 home sellers to date, creating over $70 million in additional wealth.

Daynia La-Force, a leader of Courtside Moms, expressed gratitude for the support from Revive. "This event came to fruition thanks to Revive Real Estate's generous support. Working with Michael Alladawi and his team was an incredible experience. We believe their shared vision and outstanding community work made this partnership a perfect match."

Wendy Sparks, creator of the Court-Side Moms Podcast, lauded Revive's efforts, saying, "Collaborating with Revive Real Estate instilled a strong sense of unity. Their commitment enabled us to seize a teaching moment and impart crucial information on initiatives vital to the success of our event."

Rod Watson, Founder of Distinct Concierge and cohost of the event, echoed Sparks' sentiments, "Their unwavering commitment and involvement helped us seize a teaching moment and impart crucial information."

Revive's participation in the Courtside Moms event underlies the company's steadfast commitment to one of its core values: to help homeowners create more wealth. “By contributing to successful events like ‘A Moment for Moms,’ Revive strives to guide homeowners and their agents to greater profits and success, one presale renovation at a time,” said Alladawi.

Photos and video of the Courtside Moms event can be found here

About Revive

Revive Real Estate 's mission is to guide home sellers through presale renovations without upfront costs. By providing access to Revive's network of top contractors, home sellers gain an average of $186,000 in additional profit when selling their homes. Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Revive is last year’s iOi Summit Pitch Battle winner . Learn more at www.revive.realestate .

