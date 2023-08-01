ESOMAR finalises Congress agenda, welcomes leading brands, experts and thought leaders to the stage
The globe’s premier event for the international data, research and insights community gears up for four powerful days of interaction and learning
Already, registration for this year’s Congress is exceeding expectations with delegates coming from 78 countries...this is an event that no one in the research & insights community can afford to miss.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, has finalised the programme for its flagship annual event, ESOMAR Congress, being held in Amsterdam 10-13 October 2023. Sessions during the conference feature international speakers from brands such as Microsoft, PepsiCo, Meta, Coca Cola, Snapchat, Heineken, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oréal, IKEA, Nestlé, Dow Jones, Google and many others, plus presentations from the world’s leading market research companies.
— Rhiannon Bryant, Head of Global Events and Content, ESOMAR
In addition, the conference will feature: a fascinating keynote address by the European Space Agency and a dive into how people make choices everyday by behaviourial science expert and author Richard Sutton - plus presentations by professor and author Jenni Romaniuk, International Director of the world-famous Ehrenberg-Bass Institute; and Amelia Kallman, leading futurist, speaker, and author who was recently named one of the 'Top 25 Women in the Metaverse'.
“We are bringing the best of the best to the stage at this year’s Congress, giving attendees a unique window into the innovations, methodologies and new technology applications that are driving the industry into the future,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Head of Global Events and Content for ESOMAR. “Already, registration for this year’s Congress is exceeding expectations with delegates coming from 78 countries, and this is certainly an event that no one in the research and insights community can afford to miss. We can’t wait to see everyone here in our hometown.”
Speakers will share stories from around the world that illustrate the power of insights, as well as the importance of building human understanding, empathy and sustainability alongside the thoughtful implementation of new technology, such as AI. Also included are sessions covering how to apply data to build better strategies for branding and communications; the newest sustainability initiatives; learnings from the Metaverse; special pre-conference in-depth workshops led by experts from Kantar, Human8 and Numerious; and more. Attendees will learn practical skills and transformative approaches to take back to the workplace and supercharge market research initiatives with new energy.
ESOMAR Congress 2023 will also offer a huge array of opportunities for networking in its colorful hometown, including a visit to Heineken and a soirée at the Fabrique des Lumières, a creative space that brings together art, culture, and technology, offering an immersive and interactive experience to all attendees. The exhibit hall will be filled with industry leaders and business appointments can be set via the conference app to meet with attending companies during the four-day event.
Registration is still open for the conference and 18 August is the last day to register at the standard rate. The event will be held at the famous Beurs van Berlage, one of the Netherlands most important nationally listed buildings. Special room rates for several hotels within walking distance of the venue are available. Virtual Incentives is the 2023 Platinum Sponsor for ESOMAR Congress.
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
