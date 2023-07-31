Six Scholarships for 2023 Executive Master Degrees in Space Entrepreneurship and Space Business Management
Luiss Business School in Amsterdam is awarding 6 scholarships for Executive Master's Degrees in Space Entrepreneurship and Space Business ManagementAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luiss Business School in Amsterdam, one of the most exclusive business schools in the world, located in the heart of Amsterdam, is awarding 6 scholarships that will cover 50% of the tuition fee for the Executive Master's Degrees in Space Entrepreneurship and the Executive Master's Degrees in Space Business Management, starting in November 2023.
The first edition of unique and exclusive Space Executive Master Programmes are organized and managed in collaboration with most important industry players and professionals. Students gain invaluable experience over twelve months and expand their perspective on what it means to be a space business manager or space entrepreneur.
Candidates interested in Master in Space Entrepreneurship or Master in Space Business Management, should apply before 15th of September, 2023 for the Executive Master courses starting in November 2023.
In order to become eligible for a scholarship, candidates must be admitted to one of the two executive space masters’ degree programmes: Master in Space Entrepreneurship or Master in Space Business Management.
The contest is open to students with an Undergraduate Degree or Bachelors’ Degree. Also, at least one year of working experience is required to participate. The Scholarships are merit-based and candidates will be evaluated according to their academic and professional background, the results of the admission tests and their motivational letter.
For more information on scholarships, please click https://www.luissbusinessschool.nl/news/six-6-new-scholarships-for-luiss-business-school-amsterdam/
ABOUT LUISS BUSINESS SCHOOL IN AMSTERDAM
Luiss Business School is an internationally recognised institution accredited by EQUIS and AMBA. Through its education and research activities, the School provides knowledge and skills to meet current and future economic and social challenges.
Luiss Business School supports the professional and personal development of students at different levels from one-year Masters of Science to Executive Education. Each programme has been designed to respond to a specific market need or to anticipate certain training needs with the aim to foster a “can-do” attitude and to nurture our students as innovative leaders able to lead change and to affect the corporate decision-making process. Moreover, Luiss Business School designs highly customized educational services addressed to companies, helping them to develop the human capital and create value. Luiss Business School is present in Rome, Milano, Belluno and Amsterdam.
ABOUT LUISS BUSINESS SCHOOL EXECUTIVE EDUCATION IN AMSTERDAM
Luiss Business School’s executive education consists of part-time and flex programmes specifically designed for professionals, managers, and entrepreneurs who are looking to update their skills and competencies within their respective industries.
Luiss Business School’s programmes are taught using an experiential teaching methodology that emphasizes real-world application and practical problem-solving skills. We also provide ample networking opportunities to connect you with like-minded professionals and industry leaders, as well as EduCare services to support your personal and professional development throughout your journey with us.
Whether you’re looking to deepen your knowledge in a particular field or explore new areas of interest, our flexible programmes are tailored to meet the unique needs and demands of working professionals.
Luiss Guido Carli
Luiss Business School Amsterdam
+31 6 58976505
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn