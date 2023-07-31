Farmer Kitty Holtz honored at Delaware State Fair for contributions to agriculture

DOVER, Del. (July 31, 2023) – Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse presented Katherine “Kitty” Holtz with the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Agriculture during the State Fair Awards presentation on Governor’s Day for her contributions.

Kitty and her husband David have owned and operated Holtz Farms since 1969. Their 250-acre home farm is located near Clayton and Kenton. They grow corn, soybeans, milo, and wheat and, with double cropping, produce about 2,000 acres of crops annually.

“Not only is Kitty working daily operating her farm, but she uses the leadership experience that she has gained over nearly 50 years in Farm Bureau at the county, state, and national level to advocate for Delaware agriculture and our family farms,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse.

Kitty’s leadership roles in Farm Bureau include:

• Kent County Women’s Committee, eight years

• State Women’s Committee President, one year

• Kent County President, two years

• State Farm Bureau President, four years

• Kent County Board of Directors, present

In addition, Kitty Holtz has served as a 4-H assistant leader for ten years.

Delaware farmer Kitty Holtz is announced as the 2023 Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Agriculture recipient during the State Fair Awards presentation on Governor’s Day

Holtz said she considers the “current state of affairs facing Delaware agriculture among the most challenging historically. The public demands on farmers to produce food of the quality and quantity necessary while facing growing regulatory challenges will test the mettle of today’s family farmers.”

Kitty is a part of the Craig family, who received an original Delaware land grant from William Penn. Kitty and Dave Holtz have been married for over 54 years. They have three children – Craig, Cherie Bergold, and Brent, who actively farms with his parents.

In 2008, Secretary Scuse developed the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Delaware Agriculture to recognize individuals and families who make significant contributions to Delaware’s agricultural industry.

Past recipients include Michael Parkowski (2022), Vincent Family Farms (2021), Delaware State University Department Chair Dr. Richard Barczewski, Stacey Hofmann, and Jamie Mack (2020); University of Delaware Provost Dr. Robin Morgan (2019); Fifer Orchards (2018); brothers Richard and Keith Carlisle of Greenwood (2017); former MidAtlantic Farm Credit senior vice-president Kenny Bounds (2016); Farm Service Agency official Robin Talley (2015); Schiff Farms of Harrington (2015); farmers Laura Hill of Lewes and Barbara Sapp of Milton (2014); dairy farmer Walter C. Hopkins Sr. of Lewes (2013); then U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Michael Scuse, a former Delaware secretary of agriculture (2012); Delmarva Farmer Senior Editor Bruce Hotchkiss (2012); James Baxter of Georgetown (2011); brothers David, Ed and Robert Baker of Middletown (2010); Bill Vanderwende of Bridgeville (2009); and Ed Kee of Lincoln (2008).

