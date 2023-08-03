Available Data Suggests U.S. Not on Track to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Despite progress, persistently inequitable numbers of new infections among groups left behind in HIV prevention and treatment threaten the national 2030 goal

We must reimagine the ways in which we provide healthcare to lessen this inequity, and we must move quickly.” — Dean Vincent Guilamo-Ramos

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Available data indicate that the United States will likely miss its goal of reducing annual new HIV infections to fewer than 3,000 by 2030 if progress towards more equitable reach of effective HIV prevention and treatment is not substantially accelerated.

This sobering conclusion is part of a Viewpoint article published today in the Lancet HIV that outlines how progress made toward the U.S.’ Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) national goal has been inequitable.

“The data show that we continue to fail to reach many key populations in the U.S. HIV epidemic, even though they’re prioritized in HHS’ EHE initiative,” said Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, lead author of the paper, dean Duke School of Nursing and director of the Center for Latino Adolescent and Family Health. “We can’t reduce annual infections below the 3,000 mark without removing the barriers to prevention and treatment faced by the individuals who are at greatest risk of HIV infection, yet we keep leaving them behind. We must reimagine the ways in which we provide healthcare to lessen this inequity, and we must move quickly.”

The article cites several alarming data points that suggest new HIV infections among key priority populations are continuing at concerning rates or even increasing. For example, estimated annual new HIV infections for Latinos have changed by 0% between 2010 and 2021—no progress—while decreasing by 19% in the U.S. population overall. Over the same timeframe, the estimated annual new infections increased by 65% and 67% among young Latino and Black men who have sex with men, respectively. Similarly, new infections reaccelerated among people who inject drugs from 2014 to 2021, eliminating progress that had been made prior between 2010 to 2014.

While the EHE initiative draws on a powerful toolbox of effective HIV prevention and treatment options that are available today, their reach continues to be unacceptably limited among groups experiencing the greatest HIV inequities. Removing the persistent barriers that restrict access to and uptake of existing prevention and treatment tools is therefore inevitable for achieving fewer than 3,000 new HIV infections. The paper outlines actions needed in four priority areas to get the country back on track to meet the EHE initiative’s 2030 goal.

In addition to Guilamo-Ramos, the paper’s authors include Marco Thimm-Kaiser, MPH and Adam Benzekri, MPH, MS.

