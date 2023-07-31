MLM Medical Labs Introduces Newly Validated MC903 Atopic Dermatitis Model for Preclinical Research
This marks the 62nd in MLM’s growing lineup of validated preclinical models
As a central and specialized laboratory, MLM remains committed to driving advancements in preclinical research, particularly in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a premier Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive laboratory services to the drug discovery and development industry, is excited to announce the successful validation of its MC903 Atopic Dermatitis Model. This preclinical model, the 62nd in MLM’s growing lineup of validated models, provides an ideal solution for companies involved in translational and preclinical research in the field of atopic dermatitis.
Atopic dermatitis, a prevalent chronic inflammatory skin condition, presents significant challenges for both patients and the medical community. Due to the heterogeneity of the disease in humans, various approaches have been introduced. To address the growing demand for effective treatments, MLM has dedicated substantial resources to expand our dermal offerings which includes the latest addition of the MC903 Atopic Dermatitis Model. This cutting-edge model accurately resembles the key characteristics of human atopic dermatitis, offering researchers a reliable tool for evaluating the efficacy and safety of potential therapeutics.
The MC903 Atopic Dermatitis Model stands out with its exceptional level of validation. MLM has conducted rigorous testing and analysis to ensure the model's reliability and reproducibility. Following industry standards and guidelines, this comprehensive validation process provides accurate and consistent results for clients seeking preclinical research solutions.
"As a central and specialized laboratory, MLM remains committed to driving advancements in preclinical research, particularly in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs," said Laura Kurth, VP of Laboratory Operations.
"Our newly validated MC903 Atopic Dermatitis Model offers a crucial resource for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, empowering them to expedite their drug development efforts and ultimately deliver effective treatments to patients afflicted by atopic dermatitis, " said Yi-Wei Lin, PhD Scientist at MLM.
To learn more about MLM Medical Labs and its MC903 Atopic Dermatitis Model and its other Dermatology-related solutions, please visit https://www.mlm-labs.com/services/preclinical-services/
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.
Instagram