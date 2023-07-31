Virginia Department of Labor and Industry receives federal grant funds to expand Registered Apprenticeship
U.S. DOL awarded DOLI nearly $1 million dollars in annual federal funds to expand apprenticeship opportunities to Virginians
This grant will help us boost career pathways for hard working Virginians.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) has been awarded a State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) grant by the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the Virginia Registered Apprenticeship program by creating opportunities for innovation, engagement and accessibility in Virginia.
— Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater
Virginia Registered Apprenticeship assists employers with developing highly skilled workers through the utilization of the occupation-specific apprenticeship training model. The program enables individuals to acquire new skills and expand their industry knowledge while earning a paycheck.
“An apprenticeship is more than just a job. It creates a powerful pathway to a successful career where you can get paid to learn skills and gain experience without incurring substantial educational debt,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This grant will help us boost career pathways for hard working Virginians.’
“Virginia Registered Apprenticeship has always served as a vital tool to providing Virginia workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in this competitive economy,” said DOLI Commissioner Gary Pan. “These funds will allow Registered Apprenticeship to expand this mission to emerging industries and develop the next generation of Virginia’s workforce.”
The awarded funds of $927,372, titled Project HIRED (Highlight, Include, Recruit, Engage, Deliver), will allow Virginia to focus on expanding usage of the apprenticeship model in clean energy, early childhood education, teacher education, and other occupations in the emerging industries. Project HIRED invites individuals with disabilities, military-associated, justice-impacted, low-income, and other marginalized individuals to participate with apprenticeship employer/sponsors in a Registered Apprenticeship program.
About the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry
DOLI is an executive branch agency, under the Virginia Secretary of Labor, overseeing the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program, Division of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Safety, Division of Labor and Employment Laws, and Virginia Registered Apprenticeship program. DOLI strives to make Virginia a better place in which to work, live, and conduct business.
