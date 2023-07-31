Wawa Gives “Cheers to Classrooms” in Florida with Free Any Size Hot Coffee and Fountain Beverage for Teachers and Administration Every Day in August

Plus $25,000 Florida Fund for Classroom Support and Local School Visits Are Back!

WAWA, Pa., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., is thrilled to announce today the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration from August 1 – August 31 that will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across the Sunshine State with the following support:



Free Any Size Hot Coffee or Fountain Beverage for Teachers & School Administration

All day, every day from August 1 - 31, any size hot coffee or fountain beverage is free for all teachers and school administration in Florida. Faculty need to simply share that they work at a school at the register to receive offer.





Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $25,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area. Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.



“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Robert Yeatts, Senior Director of Store Operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!”

Wawa will launch its Cheers to Classrooms initiative in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and Washington D.C. in September 2023.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com ranks Wawa as one of the Best Employers for Women in 2023 and as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2020. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

