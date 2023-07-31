Operation Business Support System Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2023 | Oracle, Huawei Technologies, NetCracker
The Latest Released Global Operation Business Support System market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Operation Business Support System market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NetCracker (United States), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Amdocs (United States), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Amdocs Ltd. (United States), Xylem (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)..
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Operation Business Support System market to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Operation Business Support System Market Breakdown by Component (Solution (Operation Support System (OSS), Business Support System (BSS)), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)) by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based) by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Utility, Media & Entertainment o Government, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition
Operation Business Support System (OSS) market refers to the sector that provides software solutions and services to telecommunication service providers and other businesses to support their operational processes and activities. OSS plays a critical role in managing and optimizing various aspects of a business's operations, ensuring efficient service delivery, and enhancing customer experience.
Major Highlights of the Global Operation Business Support System Market report released by HTF MI
Operation Business Support System Market Trend
• As service providers seek flexible, cost-effective, and easily deployed OSS solutions.
• The advent of edge computing is pushing the demand for OSS to allow efficient edge resource management and orchestration.
Operation Business Support System Market Driver
• The growing demand for real-time data and personalized services necessitates that OSS provides rapid service creation.
• The rise of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, and virtualization necessitates the use of OSS to support the deployment.
SWOT Analysis on Global Operation Business Support System Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Operation Business Support System
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
