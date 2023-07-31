Press Releases

07/31/2023

Attorney General Tong Joins Bipartisan Coalition Urging Congress to Pass GI Bill Restoration Act, Grant Benefits to Black World War II Veterans and Their Families

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong has joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general nationwide calling on Congress to support legislation which would extend benefits to Black World War II veterans their families.

The Sgt. Isaac Woodard, Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox GI Bill Restoration Act of 2023 would extend eligibility for housing loans and educational assistance administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Black World War II veterans, their surviving spouses, and certain direct descendants if the veteran was previously denied benefits on the basis of race. In the letter submitted to Congress, coalition of 24 attorneys general asserts the legislation would help rectify past wrongs and fuel continued economic growth in communities across the country.

“As we mark the 75th anniversary of President Truman’s order mandating the desegregation of the U.S. military, it is time for Congress to right a wrong which never should have occurred. Black veterans risked their lives to protect our country during one of the darkest periods in human history, yet they and their families were egregiously denied many of the benefits they rightfully earned. This legislation attempts to correct those shameful inequities and reaffirms our commitment to these Black heroes, their families and descendants,” said Attorney General Tong.

Although the G.I. Bill was race neutral, the administration of benefits was discriminatory, and Black World War II veterans were often denied opportunities. Institutions adopted the Federal Housing Administration’s racial exclusion programs which excluded Black veterans from accessing the housing loan guaranty program. Black veterans were also denied access to educational benefits at certain universities on the basis of their race and were instead directed to vocational schools and chronically under-resourced historically Black colleges and universities.

The Sgt. Isaac Woodard, Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox GI Bill Restoration Act of 2023 would:

Extend access to the VA Loan Guaranty Program to the surviving spouse and certain direct descendants of Black World War II veterans who are alive at the time of the bill’s enactment, if they can certify that the veteran was denied a specific benefit on the basis of race;

Extend access to the Post-911 GI Bill educational assistance benefits to the surviving spouse and certain direct descendants of Black World War II veterans alive at the time of the bill’s enactment, if they can certify that the veteran was denied a specific benefit on the basis of race;

Require a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report outlining the number of individuals who received the educational and housing benefits as a result of this bill; and

Establish a Blue-Ribbon Panel of independent experts to study inequities in the distribution of benefits and assistance administered to female and minority members of the Armed Forces and provide recommendations to Congress and the President on additional assistance to repair those inequities.

The bill is named in honor of two Black World War II veterans. Sgt. Woodard was beaten and blinded in uniform by South Carolina police who dragged him from a bus in 1946. Sgt. Maddox was accepted by Harvard University but was denied financial assistance from his local Veterans Affairs office because the agency wanted to “avoid setting a precedent.”

The letter was co-led by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and also joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

