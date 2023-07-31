Maryland Department of Agriculture Opens Nominations for Newly Formed Nutrient Management Task Force 

July 31, 2023

Deadline to submit is August 9

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 31, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has begun accepting nominations for farmers and industry professionals interested in participating in the new 30-member Farmer Taskforce being formed to provide guidance to the department and the University of Maryland on updates to the Nutrient Management plan writing program. The formation of this new group was announced on July 17 during the Nutrient Management Summit held in Annapolis.

Key objectives of the task force will include:

Examining ways to streamline processes to make nutrient management more practical and efficient;

Adapting planning to meet requirements and benefits of latest technology;

Consider revisions to the current NuMan planning software.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks invites any farmer in Maryland interested in serving on the Task Force to submit their name for consideration via this form by August 9. Selected applicants will create a diverse group representing a broad cross section of Maryland agriculture, covering all regions and various commodities including small farms and urban farms. Committee members will be selected by the secretary from applications received by the deadline.

For additional information please contact the Nutrient Management Program at 410-841-5959.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept