Calling all investors in NovoCure Limited (NVCR): New lawsuit lead plaintiff deadline is August 18, 2023 - contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC today

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired NovoCure securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nvcr.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, including that the study relied on a relatively small percentage of study participants that had been receiving standard of care therapy; (2) as a result, the data was materially less reliable in terms of demonstrating clinical efficacy; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's regulatory prospects and operations; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nvcr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in NovoCure you have until August 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com