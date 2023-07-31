Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Projected to Grow at 9.2% CAGR Through 2033, Driven by 5G and IoT Technologies | Persistence Market Research

Global Electrodeposited copper Foils Market by Application (Printed Circuit Boards, EMI Shielding, Batteries, Switchgear and Others)

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electrodeposited Copper Foils market will be worth $9.22 Billion in 2023, according to Persistence Market Research. Electrodeposited copper foil sales are expected to grow at a 9.2% annual rate and reach US$ 22.24 Billion by 2033.

Electrodeposited copper foils are used in lithium-ion batteries, high-power batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, rigid printed circuit boards, and flexible printed circuit boards. The growing need for printed circuit boards is supporting market expansion in consumer electronics such as computers, mobile phones, televisions, telecommunications equipment, laptop computers, and circuit boards.

The electrodeposited copper foils market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, advancements in flexible electronics, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and the expansion of the renewable energy sector.

Electrodeposited copper foils, which are thin sheets of copper produced through an electrodeposition process, find applications in printed circuit boards (PCBs), lithium-ion batteries, electromagnetic shielding, flexible electronics, and more.

Market Dynamics

Growing Electronics Industry: The demand for electrodeposited copper foils is directly linked to the electronics industry, as they are extensively used in the manufacturing of PCBs for various electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in electronics and electrical industries, including the adoption of 5G technology, IoT devices, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing, have increased the need for advanced PCBs, boosting the demand for high-quality copper foils.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Renewable Energy: The shift towards electric vehicles and renewable energy sources like solar and wind power have increased the demand for copper foils used in lithium-ion batteries and other energy storage systems.

Miniaturization and Flexible Electronics: The trend of device miniaturization and the increasing adoption of flexible electronics have driven the demand for thinner and more flexible copper foils, as they are crucial for producing high-density and flexible circuits.

Consumer Electronics Market: The growing popularity of smart devices, wearables, and other consumer electronics products in emerging markets has significantly contributed to the demand for copper foils.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies have led to increased demand for electronic products and, subsequently, copper foils.

Global PCB Industry: The global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) industry's growth and developments play a critical role in shaping the demand for electrodeposited copper foils.

Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, particularly copper, can impact the cost of electrodeposited copper foils and influence market dynamics.

Environmental Regulations: As concerns about environmental sustainability grow, there is an increasing focus on using eco-friendly materials and processes in manufacturing, which may influence the choice of copper foils used in electronics.

Competing Materials: The electrodeposited copper foils market faces competition from other materials used in PCBs, such as aluminum and other alternative conductive materials.

Geopolitical Factors: Geopolitical tensions and trade policies can affect the supply chain and pricing of copper foils, especially if there are restrictions or tariffs on raw material imports.

The market is segmented by type, application, end-use industry, and region. Types of electrodeposited copper foils include standard, high-temperature, low-profile, and others. Applications include PCBs, lithium-ion batteries, electromagnetic shielding, flexible electronics, and others. Major end-use industries are electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and more. The report provides a detailed overview of each segment and its market size.

Market Segmentation

By Thickness: <20 μm, 20-50 μm, >50 μm

<20 μm, 20-50 μm, >50 μm By Application: Printed Circuit Boards, EMI Shielding, Batteries, Switchgear, Others

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the electrodeposited copper foils market. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan were major players in both production and consumption. The region's dominance was mainly due to the presence of a large and rapidly growing electronics industry, along with significant PCB manufacturing capabilities. China, in particular, stood out as a major producer and consumer of electrodeposited copper foils, driven by its massive electronics manufacturing sector.

The research report presents a regional analysis of the electrodeposited copper foils market, covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Analysis

The majority of firms engaged in actions such as strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, new product development, acquisitions, and the formation of new organisations in order to increase output. Market leaders are also working on acquiring rival companies in order to expand their consumer base.

Recent Developments

Jiangxi Copper North China Copper Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Seamless Investment Co., Ltd. formally inked a mixed reform project agreement for Tianjin Seamless Copper Co., Ltd. in 2021.

In 2019, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd., and Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. combined their copper operations.

In 2018, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. launched a copper foil marketing base in China.

