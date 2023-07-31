FMC Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) (“FMC”).



On July 10, 2023, before market hours, FMC revealed that it was cutting its revenue guidance for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year due to “substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners.”

Following this news, FMC’s stock price fell $11.62, or 11.1%, to close at $92.63 per share on July 10, 2023.

