Saudi Arabia Veterinary Vaccine Market valued at US$30 million to be driven by initiatives to prevent disease outbreaks
The Saudi Arabia veterinary vaccine market was valued at US$30.724 million in 2020.
Factors augmenting the market include rising awareness of animal welfare, investments in veterinary health, infectious diseases, and government initiatives to control and prevent disease outbreaks.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2027, Saudi Arabia's Veterinary Vaccine Market was valued at US$30.724 million in 2020 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Some of the prime factors propelling the Saudi Arabia veterinary vaccine market growth include the rising awareness of animal health and welfare, increasing investments in the veterinary healthcare sector, a surge in the prevalence of infectious animal diseases, and the government's initiatives to control and prevent disease outbreaks.
A veterinary vaccine is a biological preparation containing antigens derived from pathogens or disease-causing agents, designed to stimulate an animal's immune system to produce an immune response against specific infectious diseases. Veterinary vaccines are used to protect animals, including livestock, pets, and wildlife, from various viral, bacterial, and parasitic diseases. By stimulating the immune system to recognize and defend against these diseases, veterinary vaccines help prevent illness, reduce disease transmission, and promote overall animal health and welfare.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in July 2022 a new animal vaccine facility, a joint venture between Biogenesis Bago and Saudi partners, is being built in Saudi Arabia with an $80 million investment. Expected to be operational by 2024, it will produce 200 million doses annually, meeting regional demand for vaccines. This facility is significant for the region with over one billion livestock, as it will reduce imports and allow swift responses to disease outbreaks. It will also create job opportunities, with a focus on hiring Saudi nationals.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/saudi-arabia-veterinary-vaccine-market
Based on type, the market is divided into two categories, livestock vaccines which include bovine vaccines, poultry vaccines, and others, and companion animal vaccines which include canine vaccines, feline vaccines, and equine vaccines. The companion animal vaccines market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing pet ownership, especially in urban areas, leading to a higher demand for preventive healthcare like vaccinations. Rising awareness of zoonotic diseases and the need to protect both animals and humans has also contributed to the surge in demand. Advancements in veterinary medicine and biotechnology have resulted in more effective and targeted vaccines, further driving growth in this segment.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others. The recombinant vaccines segment is witnessing significant growth for several reasons. Primarily, advancements in biotechnology have facilitated the development of targeted and safer vaccines, making recombinant vaccines increasingly popular among veterinarians and pet owners. Secondly, the ability to produce specific antigens through genetic engineering allows for a more tailored and effective immune response, enhancing the vaccine's efficacy. Additionally, as the demand for safer and more efficient vaccines rises, the use of recombinant vaccines is expanding to prevent a wide range of diseases in both companion animals and livestock.
Based on the route of administration, the market is analyzed as injectable vaccines, and intranasal and others. The intranasal vaccines segment is witnessing significant growth. Intranasal vaccines offer a non-invasive and stress-free method of vaccination, particularly for animals that are challenging to handle or are sensitive to injections. This has led to increasing acceptance among veterinarians and pet owners. Intranasal vaccines have shown effectiveness in targeting respiratory pathogens, which are common in both livestock and companion animals. The direct delivery of antigens to the respiratory tract enhances local immunity and helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Moreover, the ability to induce a rapid immune response at the site of entry for respiratory pathogens is beneficial in situations where quick protection is needed, such as during disease outbreaks. As a result, the demand for intranasal vaccines has been steadily increasing, making it a rapidly growing segment in the veterinary vaccine market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia veterinary vaccine market that have been covered include Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virbac, and Al-Emar International (ARASCO) among others.
The Saudi Arabia veterinary vaccine market report segments the market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Livestock Vaccines
• Bovine Vaccines
• Poultry Vaccines
• Others
o Companion Animal Vaccines
• Canine Vaccines
• Feline Vaccines
• Equine Vaccines
• By Technology
o Live Attenuated Vaccines
o Inactivated Vaccines
o Toxoid Vaccines
o Recombinant Vaccines
o Others
• By Route of Administration
o Injectable Vaccines
o Intranasal and Others
Explore more reports:
• Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/veterinary-monitoring-equipment-market
• Veterinary Anesthesia Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/veterinary-anesthesia-market
• Global Veterinary Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-veterinary-infectious-diseases-diagnostics-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn