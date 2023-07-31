Commercial Real Estate Lawyer Austin Ernst Joins Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC
Austin Ernst, an experienced commercial real estate lawyer, has joined Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC in the firm’s Dallas office.
I’m excited to be joining WLBO right now – it’s a new firm with tremendous growth potential.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC is pleased to announce that Austin B. Ernst has joined the firm’s Dallas office as an associate attorney. The firm launched in January 2023 with ten lawyers in Dallas and Austin, Texas.
Ernst brings comprehensive experience in commercial real estate, handling transactions from the inception to the completion of complex real estate deals. He previously worked at the Lawyers Title Commercial operation of the Fidelity National Title Group and was an associate at another Dallas law firm prior to joining WLBO.
“I’m excited to be joining WLBO right now – it’s a new firm with tremendous growth potential and it’s a great place to grow my career in commercial real estate law. The lawyers here are all very accomplished and knowledgeable, and the firm has an appealing positive culture and a promising future,” said Austin Ernst, the newest attorney at Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC.
“Austin Ernst is a great asset to the firm and our clients. He has valuable practical knowledge of real estate transactions, is experienced in handling substantial deal flow, and he’s able to build on that experience to provide strategic counsel tailored to meet clients’ needs,” said Dan Walls, a founding member of the firm.
Ernst is a graduate of The Tulsa College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor in 2019. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and an Energy Management Certification from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of both the Texas and Montana State Bar Associations.
Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC is a Texas-based commercial real estate law firm representing clients across the U.S. in commercial real estate transactions. The firm prioritizes clear and timely communication, proactive problem-solving, and precise attention to detail to facilitate a successful deal and help our clients reach the closing table. Learn more about the firm at www.wlbofirm.com.
