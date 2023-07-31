Oxygen Concentrators Market estimated to be valued close to US$6 billion by 2027
The global oxygen concentrators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period to reach US$5.696 billion by 2027.
The global oxygen concentrators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period to reach US$5.696 billion by 2027, from US$2.812 billion in 2020.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Oxygen Concentrators Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$5.696 billion by 2027.
The prime factors propelling the market growth of the global oxygen concentrator market include the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing geriatric population, rising demand for homecare settings, technological advancements in oxygen concentrator devices, and the advantages of oxygen concentrators over traditional oxygen supply methods.
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from the surrounding air and delivers it to individuals with respiratory conditions or low blood oxygen levels. It operates by drawing in air, removing nitrogen through filtration systems, and supplying purified oxygen through a cannula or mask. Oxygen concentrators are commonly used in homecare settings, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities to provide a continuous and reliable source of supplemental oxygen. They offer benefits such as portability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional oxygen cylinders.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in June 2023 the oxygen alliance members, Drive Devilbiss and Sanrai International announced the development of a new 10L oxygen concentrator specifically designed for the unique environments in the Global South. The concentrator, named 1060AW, aims to be robust, reliable, and highly energy-efficient, catering to the needs of these settings.
Based on type, the global oxygen concentrator market is divided into portable and fixed. The portable oxygen concentrator market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for mobility and the preference for at-home healthcare. Portable concentrators offer the advantage of mobility and allow users to move freely, making them particularly popular for individuals who want to maintain an active lifestyle while receiving oxygen therapy. On the other hand, fixed concentrators are designed for stationary use in homecare settings or medical facilities, providing a constant oxygen supply.
By technology, the market is segmented into pulse flow technology and continuous flow technology. Pulse flow technology is in high demand as they provide flexibility and allow users to maintain an active lifestyle while receiving oxygen therapy. Pulse flow technology delivers oxygen in pulses, synchronizing with the user's breath, which conserves oxygen and extends battery life in portable devices. It is suitable for individuals with milder oxygen needs who are active and require mobility. Continuous flow technology, on the other hand, delivers a constant flow of oxygen, making it suitable for users with higher oxygen requirements and those who need oxygen therapy even during rest or sleep.
Based on end-user the market is analyzed as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and home care. Among these segments, the home care market is experiencing significant growth. The rising demand for home-based medical treatments and the increasing preference for homecare settings among patients have driven the surge in homecare oxygen concentrators. Homecare oxygen concentrators offer the advantage of convenience and comfort, allowing patients with respiratory conditions to receive oxygen therapy in the comfort of their homes, avoiding the need for frequent hospital visits.
Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the global oxygen concentrators market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region, a large geriatric population, and rising awareness of the benefits of oxygen therapy, and a large population. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to improve healthcare access further accelerated the demand for oxygen concentrators in the Asia Pacific. The region's emerging economies, such as India and China, present untapped market opportunities, while the rising disposable income and changing healthcare preferences are contributing to the rapid expansion of the oxygen concentrators market in the Asia Pacific region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global oxygen concentrator market that have been covered include Precision Medical Inc., Care Inc., Nidek Medical Products Inc., Philips Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss International, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Inogen Inc., Summit Oxygen international, Oxygen Plus Inc., ABC Healthcare, O2 Concepts LLC, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, and Silverline Meditech among others.
The global oxygen concentrator market report has been segmented on the following basis:
• By Type
o Portable
o Fixed
• By Technology
o Pulse Flow Technology
o Continuous Flow Technology
• By End-User
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory Care Centers
o Home Care
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
