Captor Capital Releases Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for Year Ended March 31, 2023

Revenues of $48,481,365 with Gross Profits of $16,647,424

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), (the “Company” or “Captor”) is pleased to announce the filing of its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2023.



Financial Statement Highlights

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported total revenue of $48,481,365 with gross profits of $16,647,424 compared to total revenue of $33,480,529 with gross profits of $12,307,212 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded revenues of $10,622,067 with gross profits of $3,983,073 compared to the $9,840,271 with gross profits of $3,693,197 during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2023.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor is a Canadian investment firm focused on the cannabis sector and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. The company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitri Seleznev,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

dseleznev@captorcapital.com



Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.