Kartoon Studios Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Its Netflix Hit and Growing Global Consumer Products Phenom, “Bee and PuppyCat”

First Launched in 2013 on Frederator Networks’ YouTube Channel with Expansion into Full Series on Netflix Last Year, Rapidly Growing Brand Awareness



Sony’s Newly Released "Bee and PuppyCat" Soundtrack Hits Over 1 Million Streams in 1st 10 Days

Consumer Products, Comic Books, Fan Art & Limited-Edition Merchandise Program Underway, as Hot Topic Expands Retail Line

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amassing millions of fans across multiple platforms over the past decade, Kartoon Studios (NYSE:TOON) celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Frederator Networks’ critically-acclaimed, hit original Netflix series, Bee and PuppyCat.

In July 2013, creator Natasha Allegri’s Bee and PuppyCat premiered on Frederator Networks’ Cartoon Hangover YouTube channel—a charming animated tale of a twenty-something temp worker named Bee and her mysterious companion PuppyCat as the two travel on fantastic adventures across space while taking on various intergalactic odd jobs to help make rent. What followed was a historic grassroots crowdfunding campaign; a full season on YouTube; followed by a full season debut on Netflix, Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space; a comic book series, incredible cosplayers; amazing fanart; and a rapidly growing global community of fans.

From its start as an animated short to an extremely popular YouTube series, Bee and PuppyCat has amassed over 70 million views to date, in addition to 2.5 million fans and counting across all social media channels. Due to this enormous success and loyal fan base, Netflix premiered Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space on September 6, 2022, where it topped the “Best New Shows to Watch on Netflix” lists in New York Times, Forbes, LA Times and more.

Michael Hirsh, CEO of Kartoon Studios subsidiary, WOW! Unlimited Media (parent company of Frederator Network), stated: “Frederator Studios is proud of the success of Bee and PuppyCat, which takes a prominent place among our lineup of hits that also includes Adventure Time, Castlevania and Fairly Odd Parents. Natasha Allegri is an amazing artist who has created and directed one of the best animated series of our time.”

On July 14, Sony released a two-volume digital album of music from Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space from renowned composer Will Wiesenfeld, who is best known for releasing music under aliases "Baths" and "Geotic." The albums include Wiesenfeld's " What's Your Favorite Color? (Extended) " and " Galactic Boom ." This highly anticipated soundtrack has captured global attention from fans around the world garnering over 1 million streams in less than 10 days.

In the retail space, Kartoon Studios’ partners, Hot Topic, Crowdmade, Youtooz and Toynk have released limited-edition Bee and PuppyCat-branded products. Hot Topic is expanding their line from t-shirts to include jewelry, accessories, buttons and more. Trends International (posters, stickers), BOOM! Studios (comic books), and Toy Factory (plush, amusement channel) will also release new products in 2023/2024.

Karen McTier, Licensing Consultant for Kartoon Studios commented: “The amazing response to the album release and limited-edition products speaks to the growing popularity of this fun and quirky series that has found a broad and solid fan base over the past 10 years. As we continue to celebrate this brand milestone, we look forward to working with our partners to deliver unique products to the market as well as expand our merchandise categories into publishing, home, gaming, and stationery.”

In 2022, Kartoon Studios, through its WOW! Unlimited Media subsidiary Frederator Networks, partnered with TOHO International, who acquired a 50% stake in Bee and PuppyCat, to co-produce new content and expand the global reach of the property. Kartoon Studios’ consumer products team manages the worldwide consumer products program for Bee and PuppyCat, excluding Asia, which is handled by TOHO International.

For more information, visit the Bee and PuppyCat official website or follow them on YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal,on Kartoon Channel!, and a broad distribution platform, Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; the Netflix Original, Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media and made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

The company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, Toon Media Group, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with full penetration of the U.S. television market and international expansion underway with launches in key markets around the world, including Germany, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa & Sub-Sahara Africa and more. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android Mobile, Android TVWeb, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and YouTube. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

About Frederator

Frederator is a pioneer in streaming video and a leading independent producer of animation for streaming services, linear television, and online video platforms, owning and operating the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels that boast over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers and garnering billions of views annually. Over the past 20 years, Frederator Studios has produced 19 series and more than 250 short films for and with partners including Netflix, Amazon, Google, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Sony Pictures Animation, and Cartoon Network, including Butch Hartman’s The Fairly OddParents on Nickelodeon, Pendleton Ward’s Adventure Time on Cartoon Network and Natasha Allegri’s Bee and PuppyCat on Netflix. Frederator is a Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) company and has offices in Burbank, CA and New York, NY.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT :

pr@gnusbrands.com