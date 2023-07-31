Enzymes Market Expected to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2031 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Enzymes Size 2030

Enzymes market provides an in-depth analysis of the size and the current trends & future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymes are biocatalysts, which alter the rate of various biochemical reactions. In the current scenario, enzymes serve as useful biocatalysts for several industrial processes and chemical reactions. Moreover, they play an important role in chemical engineering, food technology, and agriculture. The utilization of enzymes minimizes the cost, reduces the time of manufacturing process, and provides better substrate quality for reaction. Thus, they are widely used in detergents industry to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes. In addition, they are employed in the food & beverages industry in wide range of processes such as baking and brewing. In the pharmaceutical industry, enzymes are used for drug formulation. Moreover, enzyme-based drugs are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. In addition, enzymes are widely utilized in the biotechnology industry for research in the field of molecular biology. They are used in genetic engineering techniques to cut, replicate, and attach the DNA strands as per requirement. Furthermore, enzymes play a major role in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and lysosomal disorder.

Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., AB Enzymes GmbH, Codexis, Inc., Amano Enzyme, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The factors that drive the growth of the global enzymes market share include upsurge in demand for cellulosic- & amylase-based biofuels, rise in need for effective pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, upsurge in usage of functional food & beverages (that contain enzymes), and increase in usage of enzyme-based techniques for detection & treatment of various chronic diseases. However, restrictions related to chemical properties of enzymes and safety issues arising due to the contamination of enzymes impede the market growth.

On the contrary, surge in adoption of enzyme-based technology such as protein engineering and high untapped potential in the emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global enzymes market trends expansion.

The global enzymes market growth is segmented on the basis of type into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, polymerase & nucleases, and others. The carbohydrase enzymes segment held approximately 40% of market share in 2021. This is attributes to the fact that carbohydrase is the most prominent type of enzyme used in pharmaceutical and food industries. Therefore, commercial applications of carbohydrase in food products and detergents are expected to fuel the growth of the segment throughout the forecast period. Protease enzyme segment is the second largest revenue generator, as it is widely used for processing the proteins. Moreover, protease enzymes are used in DNA replications & transcription, cell proliferation & differentiation, ovulation, fertilization, and others. Polymerase and nuclease enzymes possess highest growth potential in the global enzymes industry, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during analysis period.

Furthermore, enzymes are widely used in pharmaceutical industry for drug formulation and in cosmetic industry for the formulation of beauty products. Moreover, they play a major role in disease diagnostic such as pancreatic diseases. Increase in use of enzymes in advanced biotechnological processes such DNA diagnostics and protein engineering has fueled the growth of the global market. Likewise, increase in applications of enzymes in paper & pulp processing, leather processing, detergent production, and textile processing is anticipated to boost the demand for enzymes in near future, thereby supplementing the market growth.

