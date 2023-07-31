Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market to reach US$203 million by 2027 driven by the need to improve feed efficiency
The Saudi Arabia feed additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% over the anticipated period to reach a market size of US$203.290 million in 2027.
The Saudi Arabia feed additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% over the anticipated period to reach a market size of US$203.290 million in 2027 from US$119.949 million in 2020.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$203.290 million by 2027.
Some of the key factors propelling the Saudi Arabia feed additives market growth are the increasing demand for high-quality animal products, the rising awareness of animal health and nutrition, the adoption of advanced animal husbandry practices, and the continuous efforts by the feed industry to improve feed efficiency and overall animal performance.
Feed additives are substances or compounds incorporated into animal diets to enhance their nutritional value, improve feed efficiency, and promote animal health and performance. These additives may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, and other bioactive substances. By supplementing animal feeds with these additives, farmers, and producers aim to optimize the growth, immunity, digestion, and overall well-being of the animals, leading to better production outcomes, such as increased weight gain, improved egg or milk production, and reduced disease incidence.
The Saudi Arabia feed additives market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in November 2022 Calysseo announced its plans to build a 100,000-ton alternative protein facility in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with Food Caravan. The facility will produce Calysta's innovative protein ingredients that do not require any animal or plant materials. The partners are engaged in advanced discussions and detailed planning to make this project a reality, aiming for operational status by the end of 2026.
Based on product type, the market is divided into antibiotics, acidifiers, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, binders, and others. Among the various product types, the segment witnessing rapid growth is probiotics and prebiotics. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising awareness of animal health and the importance of maintaining a balanced gut microbiota for improved digestion, immune function, and overall well-being. Probiotics and prebiotics are gaining popularity as they are natural alternatives to antibiotics and acidifiers, which have faced restrictions in some regions due to concerns about antimicrobial resistance and potential environmental impacts. Additionally, increasing research supporting the beneficial effects of probiotics and prebiotics on animal health further fuels their adoption in animal feed formulations, leading to the rapid growth of this segment in the Saudi Arabian feed additives market.
Based on livestock, the market is segmented as poultry, cattle, aquatic, and others. Among the different livestock segments, the poultry sector is witnessing rapid growth. This can be attributed to the increasing consumption of poultry products in Saudi Arabia due to their affordability, convenience, and nutritional benefits. Moreover, poultry farming requires relatively lower initial investment and has a shorter production cycle compared to other livestock, making it an attractive option for farmers. The demand for poultry meat and eggs is rising steadily, necessitating the use of feed additives to enhance poultry health, productivity, and meat quality. As a result, the poultry feed additives segment is experiencing significant growth in the Saudi Arabian market.
By form, the Saudi Arabia feed additives market is analyzed as liquid and dry. Among the different segments based on form, the liquid feed additives segment is witnessing rapid growth. This growth is attributable to several advantages offered by liquid additives over their dry counterparts. Liquid feed additives are easier to mix and distribute uniformly in animal feeds, ensuring better nutrient dispersion and absorption. They also provide greater flexibility in adjusting dosage levels, making them suitable for various livestock production systems. Moreover, liquid feed additives are known for their better stability and homogeneity, minimizing nutrient segregation and wastage during feed preparation. These advantages, coupled with their convenience of application, have led to a surge in the adoption of liquid feed additives, driving the rapid growth of this segment in the Saudi Arabian market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia feed additives market, that have been covered include Altech, Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries, ARASCO, DSM, Evonik Industries, and BASF SE among other major market players.
