DNA Sequencing Market Expected to Reach $25,470 Million by 2025 | CAGR 19.0%

DNA sequencing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA sequencing market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $25,470 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017 to 2025. DNA sequencing is an umbrella term that includes both Sangers and Non-Sangers method of sequencing. In the DNA sequencing process, DNA is extracted, fragmented, and linked to adapters and primers for the amplification reaction (PCR) for library construction. Further, sequencing of the fragmented DNA is executed that furnishes a massive set of sequence data in a very small duration. This data is interpreted and analyzed by clinicians, researchers, scientists, and others through clinical, agricultural, forensic, and other applications. For instance, DNA sequencing has helped researchers identify desirable traits, which have led to resilient and productive livestock and crops. The increase in usage and application of DNA sequencing is expected to boost the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ABBOTT LABORATORIES, SIEMENS AG, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC., ILLUMINA, INC., PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC., DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER, INC.), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., LI-COR, INC., AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., PERKINELMER INC.

The major factors that drive the global DNA sequencing market are rise in technological advancements in DNA sequencing, growth in collaborations & partnerships, and increase in genome mapping programs globally. In addition, rise in investment in R&D enhances the demand for DNA sequencing and thereby provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, accuracy & standardization concerns and ethical & legal limitations associated with DNA sequencing restrain the market growth.

The consumables product segment occupies the highest share in the DNA sequencing product market, owing to their sheer usage and need throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global DNA sequencing market as most of the widely-used DNA sequencing platforms utilize this technology in sequencing protocols.

Based on application, the biomarkers and cancer segment dominates the market and the personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.7%. DNA sequencing possesses the potential to recognize a broad spectrum of genetic differences and supplement the generation of potent biomarkers in medicine and disease diagnostics. In addition, sequencing time, protocol length, and declining cost of DNA sequencing make it an ideal technology for biomarker discovery

