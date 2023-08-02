Non-Profit Launched to Term Limit U.S. Congress and Eliminate Corporate Campaign and Party Donations
The Valley Forge Project's mission is to amend the U.S. Constitution to term limit Congress.
HEBRON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valley Forge Project
— Eleanor Roosevelt
A new non-profit is seeking to raise a billion dollars to term limit Congress and remove corporate money from American politics by amending the U.S. Constitution.
The Valley Forge Project is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that our government works for the people, not special interests. We are committed to amending the Constitution to achieve these goals:
XXVIII: No monetary or in-kind contributions, or any gift or emolument of monetary value, shall be made to any candidate for federal office under Articles I and II of the Constitution, or to any state or national political party or organization by anyone other than a living human being born in the United States or naturalized as a citizen. The annual monetary amount of these donations shall not exceed a number equal to two hundred times the federal minimum wage per hour as defined in the Fair Labor Standards Act.
XXIX: No person shall serve in the United States Congress for longer than twelve years.
“As it now stands, we must appeal to the sober sense and patriotism of the people.” –Abraham Lincoln
Our first priority is to limit service in Congress to twelve years. Term limits can give members of Congress the freedom to legislate in the interest of their constituencies.
We are also working to remove corporate money from American politics. If we are successful, donations to political parties and candidates can only come from individual citizens, capped at an amount equal to two hundred times the federal minimum wage. This will help reduce or remove the influence of unelected people and organizations over our elected leaders.
The Valley Forge Project is committed to working with people from all walks of life to achieve these goals. We believe that these amendments will make our government more responsive to the needs of the people, and help to restore faith in our democracy. It will also show the American people that they are in charge of the government of the United States and can effect change when they act in common purpose and speak in one voice.
