Blue Water Biotech and Knipper Health Join Forces to Distribute Samples for ENTADFI® and ZONTIVITY® to Physicians

CINCINNATI, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (“Blue Water” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BWV), a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address significant health challenges globally, today announced an agreement with Knipper Health, Inc. (“Knipper Health”) to manage the inventory and distribution of product samples to sales representatives for ENTADFI® and ZONTIVITY®.



Knipper Health has more than 35 years of experience building and maintaining operations for healthcare clients, including sample management, custom pharmacy solutions and 3PL services. As part of Blue Water’s product roll-out plans, Knipper Health will oversee sample inventory and ship samples on request to the sales force in the field. This will help to expedite physicians’ initiation of therapy for their patients while increasing familiarity with the products.

“This agreement is another step toward placing our commercial products into the hands of physicians and the patients in need,” said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Water. “We are moving forward with our aggressive timelines and will continue to provide updates on our launch progress. Most importantly is our collaboration with proven industry partners such as Knipper Health, that will help to make the product launches successful. These agreements and partnerships will be critical to ensure not only the successful launch of these products, but to maximize long term access to potentially life-saving medications for patients.”

Blue Water purchased ENTADFI® in April 2023, followed by an asset purchase agreement for six FDA-approved assets, including ZONTIVITY®, that is expected to close later this year. Since the execution of those agreements, the Company has made significant commercialization progress with market access and distribution. Blue Water has executed agreements that cover market access and payor coverage, marketing and advertising, telehealth services generation and sales force development.

About ENTADFI®

ENTADFI® is a once daily, oral treatment for BPH that combines finasteride, a 5α-reductase inhibitor, and tadalafil, a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, offering a more effective treatment option compared to other available therapies. Clinical trials have shown that ENTADFI® is more effective in treating BPH symptoms, including urinary frequency, urgency, weak stream, and difficulty initiating or maintaining urination, compared to finasteride monotherapy. Additionally, ENTADFI® has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with fewer adverse sexual side effects compared to finasteride. ENTADFI® reduces potential for adverse sexual side effects, making it a preferred choice for men seeking relief from BPH symptoms without compromising their sexual health. ENTADFI® has received FDA approval for the indication of initiating treatment of the signs and symptoms of BPH in men with an enlarged prostate for up to 26 weeks. More information about BPH and full ENTADFI® prescribing information can be found on the product website at https://entadfipatient.com/.

About ZONTIVITY®

ZONTIVITY® is a once daily, oral treatment indicated for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events for patients with a history of myocardial infarction (MI) or with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). ZONTIVITY® has been shown to reduce the rate of a combined endpoint of cardiovascular death, MI, stroke, and urgent coronary revascularization when used with aspirin and/or clopidogrel. More information about MI, PAD, and full ZONTIVITY® prescribing information can be found on the product website at https://zontivity.com/.

About Knipper Health

Knipper Health is a leading healthcare solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries for more than 35 years, with a focus on sample management and marketing, custom pharmacy solutions and 3PL services. Knipper has become the single source-provider of samples management services for many small, to large pharmaceutical customers. KnippeRx is a highly nimble, independent specialty pharmacy that serves both commercial and non-commercial needs. KnippeRx helps overcome the complex barriers to patient access by providing the shortest path from initiation of a prescription to delivery of essential therapy. Knipper 3PL provides storage and distribution of CRT, Cold Chain, Frozen, and DEA III-V products along with full order to cash, chargebacks, and contract management services.

About Blue Water Biotech

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the Company owns ENTADFI®, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. This combination allows men to receive treatment for their symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia without the negative sexual side effects typically seen in patients on finasteride alone. The Company is also in the process of acquiring approved therapies from WraSer, LLC, and Xspire Pharma, LLC, including ZONTIVITY® (reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with myocardial infarction or with peripheral arterial disease), OTOVEL® (acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes), CETRAXAL® (acute otitis externa), CONJUPRI® (hypertension), TREZIX™ (moderate to severe pain) and NALFON® (NSAID treatment for pain and inflammation). The Company also has a robust preclinical vaccine pipeline. Blue Water holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Blue Water is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent highly infectious middle ear infections, known as AOM, in children, and prevention of pneumonia in the elderly. The Company is also developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including Marburg and monkeypox, among others. Additionally, the Company is developing a Chlamydia vaccine candidate with UT Health Science Center San Antonio to prevent infection and reduce the need for antibiotic treatment associated with contracting Chlamydia disease. For more information about Blue Water, visit www.bwbioinc.com.

