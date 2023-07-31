Fortinet Joins International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to Advance Global Cybersecurity Skills Development

As a member of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Sector, Fortinet will foster public-private partnerships and drive significant progress in its commitment to close the cybersecurity skills gap

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

"Fortinet's acceptance into the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D) represents a significant step towards strengthening the global cybersecurity community through public-private partnerships. Together with ITU and its esteemed members, we will work towards creating a safer digital world by focusing on the development of critical technology skillsets. Fortinet is committed to contributing to this shared goal by providing increased access to our award-winning cybersecurity training."

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has become a member of the International Telecommunication Union Development Sector (ITU-D), which works to close the digital divide and drive digital transformation to leverage the power of ICTs for economic prosperity, job creation, digital skills development, gender equality, diversity, a sustainable and circular economy, ​and for saving lives. Fortinet will look to advance the ITU-D’s cybersecurity and digital skills development priority areas in part by increasing access to the Fortinet Training Institute’s award-winning certification program curriculum.

The ITU is a United Nations specialized agency that was founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks. ITU is comprised of 193 Member States as well as more than 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations. ​ITU members from public and private sectors are working together to help shape policy and regulatory environments, global standards, and best practices that further propel major initiatives, which encompass ITU's internationally-accorded mandate to bridge the digital divide.

Developing Cybersecurity Skills Globally

By joining the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D), which strives to spread equitable and affordable access to telecommunications as a means of stimulating broader social and economic development, Fortinet will further advance its cyber skills development initiatives, ultimately enhancing cyber resiliency across sectors and industries globally.

As part of this initiative, Fortinet is participating in ITU’s Partner2Connect program which focuses on connecting people everywhere, empowering communities and developing digital skills. These focus areas align with Fortinet’s longstanding commitment to addressing the cybersecurity skills gap through increased access to training as a way to develop critical cyber skillsets not only in current security professionals, but also for students, women, military veterans and underserved populations. As part of this commitment, Fortinet has pledged to train 1 million people globally by 2026 and offers a range of free cyber training available to anyone interested in upskilling and/or reskilling in cybersecurity to pivot into a career in the field.

“Public-private collaboration has always been at the center of ITU's development work and we welcome Fortinet as our newest ITU Development Sector Member. Fortinet’s commitment to cybersecurity resiliency, digital innovation and cyber skills development will contribute to our efforts to advance progress towards the building of a secure and safe digital world for all.”

- Dr Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

