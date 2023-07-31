Selective Laser Sintering Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Selective Laser Sintering Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Selective Laser Sintering Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s selective laser sintering market forecast, the selective laser sintering market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.15 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global selective laser sintering industry is due to the rising demand for consumer electronics. North America region is expected to hold the largest selective laser sintering market share. Major selective laser sintering companies include 3D Systems Inc., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sinterit sp. z o.o, Farsoon Technologies.

Selective Laser Sintering Market Segments

● By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Laser Type: Solid Laser, Gas Laser

● By Material: Metal, Plastic

● By Application: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Electronics, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Selective laser sintering (SLS) refer to the additive manufacturing (AM) process to fuse tiny particles of polymer powder into a solid object based on a three-dimensional (3D) model. It is used to creates sturdy plastic pieces for low-volume production and prototypes.

