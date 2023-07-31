Plant Based Eggs Market expected to surpass US$791 million by 2027
The plant based eggs market is projected to witness a CAGR of 27.07% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$791.356 million by 2027.
The growing awareness and concern about the environment and animal welfare is a major driving force behind the plant based eggs market.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Plant Based Eggs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.07% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$791.356 million by 2027. The prime factor driving the plant based eggs market growth is the growing awareness of the environment and animal welfare.
The plant-based eggs market has emerged as a rising area of the food business, providing a sustainable and cruelty-free alternative to regular eggs. These goods, made from plant-based sources such as legumes, soy, and mung beans, replicate the flavour, texture, and nutritional content of actual eggs. Consumers are looking for plant-based solutions that correspond with their dietary habits and values as they become more aware of environmental and social problems. The plant-based eggs market is witnessing tremendous growth, owing to a global move towards healthier and more sustainable dietary options. The plant-based eggs market is expanding rapidly, thanks to several factors. Consumer tastes are shifting towards healthier and more sustainable food options. People are looking for plant-based alternatives to traditional animal-based items like eggs as they grow more health-conscious. Plant-based eggs are low in fat and cholesterol, making them appealing to health-conscious customers. Concerns about the environment and animal welfare are becoming more widely known.
The traditional egg business has been linked to serious environmental and ethical concerns, prompting people to seek out cruelty-free and environmentally friendly alternatives. Plant-based eggs have a lower carbon footprint and use fewer natural resources than traditional eggs, making them a more environmentally friendly option. Plant-based eggs' health and nutritional benefits also help with market expansion. These products are frequently fortified with critical vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy option for people with dietary restrictions or special nutritional requirements.
Another key growth factor is the increase in the number of vegans and vegetarians globally. Demand for plant-based egg products has increased as more individuals switch to plant-based diets for ethical, environmental, or health reasons. Continuous advancements in plant-based egg products and technology have also been critical. Manufacturers are creating products that closely resemble the flavor, texture, and cooking qualities of genuine eggs, increasing their consumer appeal. Furthermore, the growth of distribution networks and improved retail availability have boosted consumer access to plant-based eggs. The market's development potential grows as they become more widely available in grocery shops and food service outlets. Changing consumer tastes and culinary trends are also affecting the food sector. Plant-based foods, including plant-based eggs, are increasingly considered trendy and stylish, speeding their adoption and fuelling the growth of the plant-based eggs market.
The plant-based eggs market has been categorized based on source, form, sales channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on source into legumes, and other plant-based sources. Form is further classified into liquid, and powder & whole-egg.
By region, North America is the market leader for plant-based eggs. Several reasons contribute to the region's supremacy, including a high level of consumer knowledge about health and sustainability, a growing number of vegans and vegetarians, and a well-established plant-based food business. Consumers in North America are increasingly adopting plant-based diets as alternatives to traditional animal-based items. Furthermore, the region is home to a large number of significant companies in the plant-based food sector, which promotes product innovation and market development. The availability of a diverse range of plant-based egg products in North America, as well as large retail and e-commerce platforms, contributes to the region's market leadership in plant-based eggs.
The key companies operating in the plant-based eggs market that have been covered in the study include Vegg, Nabati Foods Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Eat Just, Inc., Zero Egg, Float Foods, Evo Foods, Crackd, Orgran, and Earth Island among others.
The study segments the plant based eggs market on the following basis:
• By Source
o Legumes
o Other Plant-Based Sources
• By Form
o Liquid
o Powder & Whole-Egg
• By Distribution Channel
o Offline
• Supermarket
• Convenience Store
• Speciality Store And Foodservice
o Online
• By Geography
o North America
• U.S
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
