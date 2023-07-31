Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom Announces Grand Opening of Frisco Location at Stonebriar Mall with FREE PIZZA
Grand Opening To Be Held on August 4th, 5th and 6th 2023FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, the popular fast-casual wood-fired pizza franchise renowned for its unique spin on wood-fired pizza and an innovative self-pour taproom wall, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location in Frisco, TX. The restaurant is conveniently situated at Stonebriar Mall, 2601 Preston Road, at the intersection of SH-121 and the Dallas North Tollway. Patrons can access the restaurant from outside the mall, located between H&M and Barnes & Noble/Cheesecake Factory.
To celebrate the grand opening, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza will be offering complimentary pizza to all Guests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 4th, 5th, and 6th.
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 2nd at 3:30 p.m. Additionally, the restaurant has organized a series of engaging weekly events, including Geeks Who Drink trivia on Monday nights, Table Card Gaming (TCG) on Tuesdays, Singo (Musical Bingo) on Wednesday’s, and live music on select Thursday and Friday nights. Detailed event schedules are regularly updated on the restaurant's Facebook page.
With an open-plan kitchen that allows Guests to witness their pizzas being crafted and baked in the wood-fired oven, the restaurant promises a truly unique dining experience.
The Frisco location boasts the first self-pour tap wall for Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza in the DFW area, featuring forty self-pour taps offering a wide selection of craft and domestic beers, wines, and mixed cocktails. To use the Taproom wall, Guests can start a tab, receive an RFID-enabled bracelet, and then freely explore the taproom to pour their desired drinks.
"We are thrilled to be in Frisco and at the Stonebriar Mall," said Matt Mongoven, CEO of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza. "The restaurant is beautiful, the food is fantastic, and the team that serves our Guests is incredibly enthusiastic. Our Guests will also love our self-pour taproom, offering a wide variety of mixed cocktails, craft and domestic beers, and wine. It’s truly a unique experience."
"At Smokin’ Oak Pizza, you can enjoy a delicious meal in under 15 minutes or relish the self-pour taproom and extend your stay. It’s perfect for every occasion, and we are confident that local Frisco families will love Smokin’ Oak Pizza. Kids can have fun watching their food being made while parents relax with a drink from the Taproom," Mongoven added.
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom presents an extensive menu of wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, starters, and delectable desserts. The oak wood-fueled oven reaches temperatures of about 900 degrees, cooking pizzas in approximately two minutes. The brand prioritizes an enjoyable pizza experience through its open-plan kitchen, enabling customers to customize and witness their pizzas being crafted before their eyes. With in-house made dough and sauces, fresh-cut veggies throughout the day, and meats roasted in the wood-fired oven to infuse genuine oak wood flavor, Smokin’ Oak Pizza ensures a taste like no other.
The Frisco location is equipped with a 140-inch LED TV to provide fans with the ultimate sports experience. For Guests seeking to host small events, there is a separate lounge, semi-private dining area, and an outdoor patio.
The opening of the Frisco location marks an important milestone in Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s ongoing national expansion. For more information, please visit www.smokinoakpizza.com.
About Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom
Established in 2009 and franchising since 2017, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is a fast-casual franchise concept that serves authentic wood-fired pizza. Guests have the option to customize their own pizzas by choosing from over 35 fresh toppings or selecting from the brand’s 12 Signature Pizzas, including favorites like the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Smokey Dokey. The restaurant also offers a diverse selection of starters, salads, wood-fired sandwiches, and desserts. Locations featuring an interactive, self-serve Taproom offer a wide array of beer, wine, and mixed cocktails, allowing Guests to pour their beverages with a tap of their wristbands. All pizzas are baked to perfection in an oak wood-fired oven, utilizing only the freshest ingredients. The commitment to freshness is such that there are no freezers on-site, and the wood-fired oven is the sole cooking utensil used in the restaurants.
