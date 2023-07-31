Global Retail Clinics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Retail Clinics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Retail Clinics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s retail clinics market forecast, the retail clinics market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.48 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global retail clinics industry is due to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest retail clinics market share. Major retail clinics companies include The Kroger Co., CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., NextCare, Bellin Health Systems.

Retail Clinics Market Segments

● By Service Type: Preventive Care, Immunization, Minor Illness, Injury Treatment, Other Service Types

● By Service Model: Membership, Insurance-Based Model, Fee-For-Service

● By Ownership: Standalone, Hospital-Owned, Investor-Owned, Other Ownerships

● By Application: Vaccination, Point-Of-Care, Clinical Chemistry And Immunoassay, Other Applications

● By End Use: Stores, Malls, Hospitals, Other End Uses

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A retail clinic is a walk-in health clinic that is situated in retail establishments such as supermarkets, department shops, malls, and grocery stores. These clinics are open to the public without an appointment.

