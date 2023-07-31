Rising Demand for Water Treatment Solutions Propels Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Set to Reach US$ 11,510.5 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to the recent report on the Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market study by FMI, the market is poised to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of US$ 11,510.5 million by 2033. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the rising demand for water resource treatment, driven by industrialization and stringent government regulations, which in turn fuels the need for these chemicals in municipal water treatment processes. However, the market does face challenges from alternative water treatment methods such as RO filtering and UV disinfection. The report provides comprehensive insights into the major factors influencing the growth of this market, offering detailed information for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

According to forecasts, the Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Size is expected to be US$ 6,738.6 Million in 2023 and US$ 11,510.5 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The need for water resource treatment has increased as a result of growing industrialization. Also, the market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for chemicals used in municipal water treatment and strict government restrictions governing water consumption for public health. The worldwide flocculant and coagulant market is anticipated to see growing challenges due to rising demand for alternative water treatment methods like RO filtering and UV disinfection.

Throughout the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. Due to the expansion of industries and the demand for freshwater reserves, there has been an increase in the demand for flocculants and coagulants from the municipal and industrial sectors.

Key Takeaways in Flocculant and Coagulant Market Research Study:

By 2033, the flocculant and coagulant market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

is likely to expand, with a In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the flocculant and coagulant business with a share of 22.6%.

The flocculant and coagulant market grew considerably to US$ 6,387.3 million in 2022.

The flocculant and coagulant industry expanded at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, the flocculant and coagulant market in China is projected to have a CAGR of 5.7%.

By 2033, India's flocculant and coagulant industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 6.5%.

Japan's flocculant and coagulant sector is likely to grow significantly, with an 8.9% share in 2023.

Australia's flocculant and coagulant are expected to develop with a share of 6.1% in 2023.

Germany's flocculant and coagulant business is expected to grow, with a share of 10.9% in 2023.

In 2023, based on type, the inorganic coagulant segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 17.8%.

In 2023, the water and wastewater treatment segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 33.3%, based on application.



Competitors' Successful Techniques

The flocculants and coagulants market is highly fragmented and competitive, with a wide variety of local and regional companies. To obtain a competitive edge and increase their market presence, key corporations in this sector use a variety of marketing methods, including mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Development by Top Key Players and Their Marketing Strategies:

Chitosan, a biopolymer composed of seafood waste, was upcycled from crab shells in February 2022 by Tidal Vision, an American producer, and seller of ready-to-use chitosan flocculant, agricultural elicitor uses, and textile treatments. The repurposed chitosan is made into a liquid and utilized to clean rainwater or wastewater. This is accomplished by chitosan and the pollutant's positive particles coagulating together.

In July 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies purchased EPICOR Inc., a manufacturer of resin & fiber mixture and ion exchange resin that provided its services to the energy industry. This helped the firm extend its portfolio, particularly the integrated services and solution section of the business.

The Top Key players are

BASF SE Ecolab Inc. Solvay SA SNF (United Kingdom) Ltd Cytec Industries Inc. Akferal Kemira Oyj Jayem Engineers TRIO Chemicals & Allied Products Yide Chem Evoqua Water Technologies SUEZ, Feralco Tidal Vision Others

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Coagulant

Organic coagulants

Polyamine

PolyDADMAC

Inorganic coagulants

Aluminum Sulfate (Alum)

Aluminum Chloride

Polyaluminum Chloride & Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Ferric Sulphate and Ferrous Sulphate

Ferric Chloride

Organic and Inorganic blend

Flocculant

Cationic Flocculants

Anionic Flocculants

By Application:

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater

Municipal Water Treatment

Dairy Waste Water

Others

By Others:

Flocculant

Cationic Flocculants

Anionic Flocculants



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



