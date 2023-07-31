Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market is Expected to Reach $19.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the chemiluminescence immunoassay industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation. Advances in biotechnology, automation, and miniaturization of instruments will pave the way for highly sensitive and rapid assays, revolutionizing diagnostics and research applications. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with chemiluminescence immunoassays will streamline data analysis and enhance the accuracy of results, further elevating their utility in medical, environmental, and food safety fields. Additionally, the industry's focus on developing point-of-care devices will empower healthcare professionals to diagnose diseases and monitor patient health with unprecedented ease and efficiency. With increasing investments in research and development, and collaborations between academia and industry, the chemiluminescence immunoassay industry will continue to flourish, fostering groundbreaking discoveries and improving global health outcomes in the years to come.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $13.2 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $19.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors contributing to the growth of the CLIA market include the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions across the globe and the growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $13.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $19.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Sample Type, Application, and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of collaborations and partnerships in the CLIA market Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market major players covered in the report, such as:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Diatron (Hungary)

Getein Biotech Inc. (China)

Werfen (Spain)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

EUROIMMUN (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Elabscience (US)

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Zecen Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd. (China)

Daan Gene Co. Ltd. (China)

DYNEX TECHNOLOGIES Inc. (US)

Zybio Inc. (China)

Wiener Laboratorios SAIC (Argentina)

Tianjin Era Biology Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Technology

Chemiluminescence Enzyme Technology (CLEIA)

Electrochemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLI)

Microparticle Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

By Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Other Sample Types

By Application

Infectious Disease

Endocrinology

Oncology

Cardiology

Allergy Diagnostics

Autoimmune Disorders

Blood Screening

Bone & Mineral Disorders

Toxicology

Newborn Screening

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Metabolic Disorder

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Respiratory

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

The key stakeholders in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market include:

Biotechnology and Diagnostic Companies: These organizations play a crucial role as they are the ones developing and manufacturing chemiluminescence immunoassay kits and instruments. They invest in research and development to improve assay performance and bring innovative products to the market.

Healthcare Providers: Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions are significant stakeholders in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market. They use these assays for diagnostic purposes, disease monitoring, and patient management, relying on the accurate and timely results provided by the technology.

Research Institutions and Academia: Chemiluminescence immunoassays are extensively used in research to study biomarkers, infectious agents, and various diseases. Universities, research institutes, and scientists contribute to the advancement of the technology by exploring new applications and improving existing methodologies.

Government and Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory agencies play a crucial role in overseeing the safety and efficacy of chemiluminescence immunoassay products. They set guidelines and approve assay kits for clinical use, ensuring that they meet quality standards.

Patients: Patients are the ultimate beneficiaries of chemiluminescence immunoassay technology. Accurate and timely diagnostic results help in early detection, better disease management, and improved treatment outcomes.

Distributors and Suppliers: These are the intermediaries that facilitate the distribution of chemiluminescence immunoassay products to end-users. They ensure that the products reach healthcare facilities and research laboratories efficiently.

Investors and Financial Institutions: Investors provide the necessary funding for research, development, and commercialization of chemiluminescence immunoassay products. Financial institutions may also be involved in funding projects and providing capital for growth.

Medical Professionals and Laboratory Technicians: These stakeholders are directly involved in conducting chemiluminescence immunoassay tests, interpreting results, and applying them to patient care or research studies.

Healthcare Payers: Insurance companies and other healthcare payers are stakeholders because they determine reimbursement policies for chemiluminescence immunoassay tests. Their decisions can impact the adoption and utilization of the technology in healthcare settings.

Industry Associations and Collaborative Groups: These entities bring together different stakeholders to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and advocate for the advancement and acceptance of chemiluminescence immunoassay technology in various fields.

Overall, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market thrives through the collective efforts and interactions of these stakeholders, each contributing to the growth and success of the technology in its respective domain.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, EUROIMMUN’s parent company PerkinElmer’s life science and diagnostics business segment, has been rebranded as Revvity.

In December 2022, Mindray launched CLIA-based assays, IL-6, PCT, and sCD14-S, which have high sensitivity, a wide linearity range, great precision, and good anti-interference ability.

In December 2022, Sysmex received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for the HISCL β-Amyloid 1-42 Assay Kit and the HISCL β-Amyloid 1-40 Assay Kit to measure amyloid beta (Aβ) in the blood.

In November 2022 Getein Biotech, Inc. launched MAGICL 6000, a compact and innovative chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer used in mid to high-workflow laboratories

In June 2022, QuidelOrtho Corporation was formed through a transaction between Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to form a leading in vitro diagnostics company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the chemiluminescence immunoassay market?

Recent trends affecting the chemiluminescence immunoassay market are the growing burden of infectious diseases, increasing focus on technological advancement in CLIA, rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, and increasing geriatric population.

What are the major product of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market?

Based on products, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment dominated the chemiluminescence immunoassay market in 2022. The large share and high growth rate of the consumables segment in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market can be attributed primarily to the need for large quantities of these consumables compared to instruments. This factor plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the reagents & kits segment.

Who are the key players in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market?

The key players in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Abbott Laboratories (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Diatron (Hungary), Getein Biotech, Inc. (China), Werfen (Spain), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (US).

Who are the major end users of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market?

On the basis of end users, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market has been segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and contract research organizations, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest market share of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market in 2022. Better healthcare infrastructure available in hospitals for diagnosis of indications as compared to diagnostic labs is a major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Which region is lucrative for the chemiluminescence immunoassay market?

The Asia Pacific region, comprising economies like China, Japan, and India, presents promising market opportunities for chemiluminescence immunoassay.

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the chemiluminescence immunoassay market by product, technology, sample type, application, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall chemiluminescence immunoassay market

To forecast the size of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market in four main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and Rest of the world

To profile key players in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals; expansions; collaborations, and agreements, & partnerships; of the leading players in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market

To benchmark players within the chemiluminescence immunoassay market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

