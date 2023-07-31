Cellebrite Enhances Evidence & Workflow Management Tech for Digital Forensics and Investigative Units with New Capabilities

Updates and advances to cloud-based digital forensics management solution, Cellebrite Guardian, to enable quicker collaboration



PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, has announced new capabilities for Cellebrite Guardian, a leading SaaS-based evidence and workflow management solution for law enforcement agencies of all sizes. Cellebrite Guardian securely and transparently streamlines investigative digital forensic processes, enabling greater efficiency for law enforcement and investigative teams at scale, increasing case resolution and creating a verifiable- chain of custody for sharing digital evidence among examiners, investigators and prosecutors.

Among the most impactful new advantages is “Simple Upload”, a swift, intuitive, drag-and-drop uploader that allows investigators to quickly upload and share evidence with any stakeholder in an easy two-step process. The capability can significantly trim the investigative process from potentially weeks with traditional methods to mere minutes. Further leveraging "Smart Upload,” forensic teams can also simultaneously load multiple, large files in one step.

The new “Quick Share” permissions save additional crucial time by connecting new and existing stakeholders, securely and intuitively. “Quick Share” also allows for inter-agency sharing, where users across agencies can connect to the same portal.

The new Guardian features deliver faster time to evidence, by removing the need for thumb drives or other physical media, to less than an hour for uploading and sharing. Plus, the new features remove hardware costs and duplication of data, maintaining the chain of custody and transparency with a full audit trail, both for physical and digital evidence.

“These enhancements to Guardian come as examiners are experiencing an explosion of digital data and digital evidence continually proves to be more critical than physical evidence,” said Ronnen Armon, Chief Products and Technology Officer at Cellebrite. “These new capabilities revolutionize the typically painful, burdensome, time-consuming and often manual handover of digital evidence between examiners and investigators, improving the workflow and enabling them to more efficiently work together to resolve cases and restore justice to victims and communities.”

In addition to enhancements in the sharing and review of evidence, Guardian’s new features include the ability to:

Tag events directly in the UFDR allowing users to view and manage tags in support of collaborated and connected investigations.

Generate and share relevant reports within the review process.

Launched in late 2021, Cellebrite Guardian is trusted by a growing number of law enforcement agencies to support their evidence management requirements. For more information about Cellebrite Guardian, please visit here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

