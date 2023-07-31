Phenylketonuria Market Size, Share and Industry Statistics 2023-2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Phenylketonuria Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, the 7 major phenylketonuria markets reached a value of US$ 822.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 4,338.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during 2023-2033.

Industry Definition and Application:

Phenylketonuria refers to a rare genetic disorder characterized by the accumulation of phenylalanine, an amino acid, in the body. This condition is caused by mutations in the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene, which produces the enzyme needed to metabolize phenylalanine. Infants may display mild to severe symptoms, including a musty odor in their breath, urine, or skin, a small head size, hyperactivity, delayed development, seizures, and skin rashes. Older children and adults might experience intellectual disability, learning difficulties, behavioral issues such as anxiety and depression, and tremors. Diagnosis typically involves newborn screening, blood tests, and genetic testing.

Request for a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interstitial-cystitis-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The phenylketonuria market is driven by the rising incidence of genetic mutations and the increasing demand for effective medications to treat the condition. Additionally, the market is boosted by the widespread use of drug formulations like sapropterin dihydrochloride and pegvaliase-pqpz, which help reduce blood phenylalanine levels in patients. Innovative diagnostic techniques, such as tandem mass spectrometry and high-performance liquid chromatography, play a significant role in accurately measuring blood phenylalanine levels and distinguishing phenylketonuria from other conditions, further supporting market growth. Moreover, industry players are exploring gene therapy options to restore phenylalanine hydroxylase activity, thus preventing neurological and cognitive complications related to the disease and creating a positive market outlook. Ongoing development of various biomarkers like brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and oxidative stress markers that help in effective diagnosis and monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the phenylketonuria market in the future.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the phenylketonuria market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the phenylketonuria market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current phenylketonuria marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7103&flag=C

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the phenylketonuria market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2033)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Porphyria Market Free Sample Report

Schizophrenia Market Free Sample Report

Sickle Cell Disease Market Free Sample Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.