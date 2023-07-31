Global Public Cloud Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Public Cloud Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s Public Cloud Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Public Cloud Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s public cloud market forecast, the public cloud market size is predicted to reach a value of $1188.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global public cloud industry is due to the rising use of 5G technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest public cloud market share. Major public cloud companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Salesforce Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Public Cloud Market Segments

● By Service: Business Process Services (BPaaS), Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS), Application Services, Management And Security Services, Systems Infrastructure Services (IaaS), Advertising

● By Component: Hardware, Software

● By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

● By End-User: Discrete Manufacturing, Professional Services, Banking, Process Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A public cloud refers to a form of cloud computing in which computer services and infrastructure are offered by a third party and distributed to several customers through the internet. It is a completely virtualized environment that allows for on-demand computing and self-service provisioning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Public Cloud Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Public Cloud Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

