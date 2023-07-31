Global Public Cloud Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Public Cloud Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Public Cloud Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s public cloud market forecast, the public cloud market size is predicted to reach a value of $1188.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global public cloud industry is due to the rising use of 5G technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest public cloud market share. Major public cloud companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Salesforce Inc., Oracle Corporation.
Public Cloud Market Segments
● By Service: Business Process Services (BPaaS), Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS), Application Services, Management And Security Services, Systems Infrastructure Services (IaaS), Advertising
● By Component: Hardware, Software
● By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
● By End-User: Discrete Manufacturing, Professional Services, Banking, Process Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10386&type=smp
A public cloud refers to a form of cloud computing in which computer services and infrastructure are offered by a third party and distributed to several customers through the internet. It is a completely virtualized environment that allows for on-demand computing and self-service provisioning.
Read More On The Public Cloud Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/public-cloud-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Public Cloud Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Public Cloud Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Cloud Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-global-market-report
Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-orchestration-global-market-report
Cloud Based ERP Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-based-erp-global-market-report-
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC