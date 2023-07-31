Indonesia Probiotics Market to surpass US$732 million by 2027
The Indonesian probiotics market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.11% to grow to US$732.150 million by 2027, from US$452.645 million in 2020.
Prime factors propelling the market include technological advancements, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, expansion of retail chains, and rising health awareness.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Indonesia Probiotics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$732.150 million by 2027.
Some of the prime factors propelling the Indonesian probiotics market growth include technological advancements, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, expansion of retail chains, and rising health awareness.
Probiotics can have a variety of positive effects on your health when taken in sufficient quantities. Fermented food and nutritional supplements frequently include these healthy microorganisms. The probiotics market in Indonesia is experiencing significant growth. The increased awareness of the importance of gut health and overall well-being, coupled with changing dietary habits and lifestyles, had led to a rise in the consumption of probiotic products in the country.
Various collaborations and technological advancements in the market are driving the Indonesia probiotics market growth. For instance, the Zeta probiotics technology was introduced by the probiotics business Cosmax NBT in April 2021 to preserve freeze-dried probiotics. Zeta Probiotics uses a freeze-drying method to repair the probiotics' cell walls and surface charges. With the help of big data and AI, technologies will be implemented more quickly than before.
The Indonesia probiotics market is divided into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed depending on the application. Rising awareness coupled with initiatives about health and well-being is expected to accelerate the dietary supplements segment in the region. For instance, the UN World Food Program in collaboration with the Ministry of Health launched a digital campaign named Keren Dimakan (Cool to Eat) in February 2022 to promote healthy and balanced diets among Indonesian adolescents.
The market is further segmented into human, and animal, based on the end-user. The human segment is contemplated to grow at a faster pace due to the growing population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyle.
The market is split into regular, preventive healthcare, and therapeutics based on function. Regular probiotics products are typically consumed as part of a regular diet to promote and maintain gut health. Regular probiotics are widely available and commonly used by individuals who aim to support their overall well-being and digestive health.
Based on the type, the market is segmented into lactobacillus, streptococcus, bifidobacterium, spore formers, and others. Lactobacillus is one of the most widely used probiotic strains and is commonly found in fermented foods and probiotic supplements. The Indonesian food safety authority released a new regulation regarding probiotic use in food and drink manufacturing in May 2023. It includes several forms of lactobacillus.
The market is divided into liquid, and dry based on the form. Liquid probiotics supplement such as yogurt are widely consumed in Indonesia and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of dairy companies such as Greenfields is also contributing to the liquid segment growth.
The market research study includes coverage of Archer Daniels Midland, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., Danone, Probi AB, and Pepsico among other significant market players in the Indonesian probiotics market.
The market research study segments the Indonesia probiotics market on the following basis:
• By Application
o Functional Food and Beverages
o Dietary Supplements
o Animal Feed
• By End-User
o Human
o Animal
• By Function
o Regular
o Preventive Healthcare
o Therapeutics
• By Type
o Lactobacillus
o Streptococcus
o Bifidobacterium
o Spore Formers
o Others
• By Form
o Liquid
o Dry
