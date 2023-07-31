Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market to Grab a Valuation of US$ 85.7 Million By 2031 | Europe Generated 34% of the Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market value was US$ 55.2 million in 2022 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 85.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The global hyoscine-N-butyl bromide market will expand at a steady and manageable compound annual growth rate from 2023 to 2031. Astute Analytica predicts that there will be a multitude of potential revenue-generating options. The market is expected to increase in value due to its use as a muscle relaxant and to treat various disorders. The market is expanding for a variety of reasons. One of the most significant ones is an increase in incidences of digestive issues.
Due to an increase in the prevalence of stomach pain and cramping among adults, particularly in Western nations, hyoscine-N-butyl bromide is still in high demand. In affluent nations, the proportion of individuals over 65 years old will rise from 17.5% to 36.3% by 2050, predicts the International Association for the Study of Pain. Additionally, in recent years, 20% or more of adults have had chronic pain. There is a need for more research because many senior persons do still not adequately address the issue.
Globally, the incidence of gastrointestinal illnesses is rising, which is fueling the market for hyoscine-n-butyl bromide. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is becoming more common, which is driving up the demand for antispasmodics and driving up the price of hyoscine-N-butyl bromide. According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, around 2.4 to 3.5 million people in the US alone visit doctors each year.
Granular Type Generated Over 40% of Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market
The granular segment dominated the hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market. In 2022, the segment generated more than 40% of the global market's revenue, demonstrating its considerable market position. This is due to the rising use of granular products in many pharmaceutical formulations, including tablets and capsules. Due to its solid dose form, the granular version of hyoscine-n-butyl bromide is easier to manufacture, has higher stability, and improves patient compliance. These elements have helped to explain its strong demand and market share.
Oral Application Captured More Than Half of the Revenue Share
The oral application segment is likely to dominate the hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market. The oral application sector held over 65% of the market share in 2022, demonstrating its significant presence. The popularity of the oral application can be due to its practicality, simplicity, and high level of patient acceptance.
The continuous demand for oral hyoscine-n-butyl bromide is mostly due to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses globally and the growing desire for non-invasive treatment options. The effectiveness and practicality of oral hyoscine-n-butyl bromide products are also likely to be improved by continuous developments in oral drug delivery technologies, such as extended-release formulations, supporting the segment's expansion.
Europe Generated 34% of the Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Revenue Share
In 2022, Europe generated more than 34% of global market revenue. Europe leads the world in healthcare due to its developed healthcare system, fair reimbursement practices, and sizable patient population with gastrointestinal diseases, which drive the global market growth.
The modern medical facilities, knowledgeable healthcare workers, and effective distribution networks that makeup Europe's strong healthcare infrastructure have been instrumental in the region's market domination. Additionally, the market has grown owing to the attractive reimbursement schemes offered by European healthcare systems. Hyoscine-n-butyl bromide treatment reimbursement plans and insurance coverage have influenced patient decision-making and increased market demand.
Competitive Landscape
Several notable advancements are affecting the competitive environment of the global hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market. These trends are largely a result of different expansion strategies adopted by market participants.
Major Market Players Include:
• Alchem International
• Alkaloid Skopje
• ALPS Pharmaceutical Ind. Co. Ltd.
• Biotechnica Pharma Global (BPG)
• Boehringer-Ingelheim
• Linnea SA
• Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (NLL)
• Pfizer
• Baxter International Inc.
• Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
• Liquid
• Powder
• Granular
By Application
• Oral
• Injectables
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
By Region
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Western Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Western Europe
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
