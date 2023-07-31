Cancer Pain Market Size, Share and Industry Statistics 2023-2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cancer Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, the 7 major cancer pain markets reached a value of US$ 1,655.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 2,472.7 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.71% during 2023-2033.

Industry Definition and Application:

Cancer pain is a complex and unpleasant sensation associated with various oncology disorders, resulting from damage to the body and the body's response to the injury. Moreover, the condition can be categorized as acute or chronic, depending on its underlying causes and duration. Severe cases of high-intensity pain can significantly impact the patient's sleep, social life, mood, and daily activities. The primary indications include aching, dull, or throbbing pain, accompanied by sensations of pressure, burning, or tingling. The diagnosis of this condition involves reviewing medical history, symptoms, physical examination, and assessment tools like the Edmonton classification system for cancer pain (ECS-CP) and the cancer pain prognostic scale (CPPS) to aid in predicting disease severity and guiding treatment.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The cancer pain market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of tumors that spread or grow, leading to tissue compression, damage, infection, and inflammation. Another contributing factor is the growing adoption of non-opioid medications, such as dipyrone, paracetamol, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and COX-2 inhibitors, for managing mild to moderate pain, as they offer reduced risk and target specific pain pathways effectively. The demand for intrathecal pumps is rising as they provide direct administration of pain relievers to affected nerves, resulting in quicker relief compared to traditional therapies. Mind-body interventions like biofeedback and relaxation techniques are gaining popularity to alleviate pain in unresponsive patients. Additionally, the use of nerve blocks for acute and chronic pain management, offering targeted and immediate relief by blocking pain signals from damaged nerves, is expected to further propel the cancer pain market in the future.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the cancer pain market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the cancer pain market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current cancer pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cancer pain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2033)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

