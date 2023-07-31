Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.4 % Rate Through The Forecast Period

Neurovascular Catheters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Neurovascular Catheters Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s neurovascular catheters market forecast, the neurovascular catheters market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 6.06 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global neurovascular catheters industry is due to the rise in the incidence of neurological conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest neurovascular catheters market share. Major neurovascular catheters companies include Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, Penumbra Inc.

Neurovascular Catheters Market Segments

● By Type: Micro catheters, Balloon Catheters, Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Other Types

● By Application: Embolic Stroke, Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Other Applications

● By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neurovascular catheters are medical devices used to treat neurological issues and diseases by providing access to neurovascular organs and the delivery of embolic coils and thrombectomy devices. They are used in minimally invasive therapies to treat blood vessel disorders in the brain, where catheters are manually inserted into the patient's femoral or brachial arteries and guided to the brain to provide treatment that eliminates cutting into the patient's skull and brain tissue.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Neurovascular Catheters Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Neurovascular Catheters Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

