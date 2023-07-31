Blink Charging Announces Aviv Hillo, Esq. Has Been Elected to Board of Directors at Annual Meeting, Bringing Decades of Legal and M&A Experience

Miami Beach, Fla., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is pleased to announce that Aviv Hillo, Esq., General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, was elected to the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholder’s Meeting on July 24, 2023. Additionally, Ritsaart van Montfrans was elected Chair of the Board. Brendan Jones, Jack Levine, Kristina Peterson, Mahi Reddy, and Cedric Richmond were re-elected to serve another term on the Board of Directors.



Mr. Hillo has served as the Company’s General Counsel since June 2018 and was promoted to Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions in December 2022. Mr. Hillo has been at the forefront of the Company’s M&A strategy as it continues expanding its leading position in the EV charging market.

“Aviv is a strong advocate for the advancement and adoption of electric vehicles and has played a key role in Blink’s significant growth, providing exceptional legal counsel and leading several key acquisitions that have expanded Blink’s reach in the US and globally,” said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “Aviv joins a talented group of individuals that provide an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge to the Company, and I’m excited to continue working together to meet the needs of this high-growth industry.”

Before joining Blink, Mr. Hillo was a partner at New York and Israeli boutique law firms such as Schechter, Hillo and Yerushalmi & Associations. Mr. Hillo was also General Counsel at several other companies prior to Blink. Further, he was a co-founder and Deputy CEO of an Israeli-American Laser tech entity. Mr. Hillo graduated from the Tel Aviv School of Law in 1993, and in 2021 he received his Master’s Degree (cum laude) in Banking, Corporate and Finance Law at Fordham School of Law. Mr. Hillo was admitted to the Israeli Bar in 1994 and the New York State Bar in 1999.

Chair of the Board, Ritsaart van Montfrans, added, "We are all pleased to have Aviv join us as we work together to further solidify our brand as an EV charging leader. Aviv’s insights and leadership will serve the Board and the Company well as he provides a fresh and knowledgeable perspective to the Board."

Mr. Hillo stated, “I look forward to leveraging my decades of legal expertise and M&A insight on the Board. I believe this dynamic Company represents the future, and I anticipate that our surge in growth will continue. Blink is made of visionary leaders with relentless drive, and we will continue charging forward while igniting innovation and empowering businesses on our path toward a world electrified by possibilities.

Other changes following the Annual Meeting included updates to the Company’s committees. The Nominating & Governance Committee was combined with the ESG Committee to form a Nominating, Environmental, Social & Governance Committee, chaired by Director Kristina Peterson. Directors Jack Levine and Ritsaart van Montfrans were elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, respectively. The Board also announced the creation of a new Government Affairs Committee led by Director Cedric Richmond as Chair.

The Company’s Board, together with its highly experienced senior management and team of industry leaders further entrench Blink as a leader in the industry. The Company has seven Board members following the Annual Meeting.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

