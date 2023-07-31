Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s liquid crystal polymers market forecast, the liquid crystal polymers market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.39 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.05 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global liquid crystal polymers industry is due to the development of lightweight materials for automobile components. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest liquid crystal polymers market share. Major liquid crystal polymers companies include Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., Shanghai PRET Composites Co. Ltd., Rogers Corporation.

Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Segments

●By Product Type: Lyotropic LC Polymers, Thermotropic LC polymers

●By Category: Main Chain LC Polymers, Side Chain LC Polymers

●By Form: LCP Resins And Compounds, Liquid Crystal Polymer Films, Liquid Crystal Polymer Fibers

●By Application: Electrical And Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Lighting, Medical, Others Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) refer to a class of high-performance engineering thermoplastics that possess a unique combination of properties, including high strength, stiffness, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. LCPs are used in a variety of high-performance applications in different industries wear and degradation concerns encountered with existing fiber materials are addressed by temperature and chemical conditions.

