5G Chipset Market is Expanding Worldwide with it's CAGR of 48.4% till Forecast 2030

5G Chipset Market [2023-2030] research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics. It also focus on key developments, major players, changing trends, and upcoming growth opportunities till forecast year 2030.

According to our latest research, the global 5G Chipset market size will reach USD 45590 million in 2029, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟖.𝟒% over the analysis period.

By region, North America is likely to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020. High demand for advanced technologies such as connected cars, machine-to-machine communication, and artificial intelligence will offer huge opportunities for the growth of the 5G chipset market in North America. Moreover, North America is one of the leading markets for 5G in terms of R&D in 5G technology, network design/deployment, and the presences of key market players. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The growth of on-demand video services and IoT will drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Report Summary:

5G Chipset market report assesses various factors such as production capacity, logistics, historical performance, demand and supply, and their dynamics in the region. Additionally, the report examines other important aspects such as industry processes, import and export scenarios, R&D development activities, and cost structures. The report also estimates consumption demand and supply figures, production costs, gross profit margins, and selling prices of products.

List of Top Key Players of the 5G Chipset Market:

Qualcomm Technologies

Huawei

Intel

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Xilinx

IBM

Qorvo

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Anokiwave

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Macom Technology Solutions

Marvell

Ericsson

Fujitsu

ZTE

5G Chipset Market Insights

The 5G Chipset Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, examining both factors that contribute to growth and potential obstacles using qualitative and quantitative methodologies. This ensures that readers and users can access reliable information about the market. The report proves beneficial for businesses of all sizes, helping them develop effective commercial strategies. The statistical data is presented in a reader-friendly format, making it easy to understand and interpret.

Segment by Type

RFIC

ASIC

Cellular IC

mmWave IC

By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Features:

5G Chipset market size and forecasts, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices

5G Chipset market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices

5G Chipset market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices

5G Chipset market shares of main players, shipments in revenue, sales quantity

Detailed TOC of 5G Chipset Market:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Competitive Environment: 5G Chipset by Manufacturer

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Voltage

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia-Pacific

10 South America

11 Middle East & Africa

12 Market Dynamics

13 Raw Material and Industry Chain

14 Shipments by Distribution Channel

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued.....

