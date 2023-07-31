Aspira Women’s Health to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on Monday, August 14, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Details for the call are as follows:



Conference call & Webcast Details: Date: Monday, August 14 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 Webcast: Click HERE

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentation page of the Aspira Women’s Health Investor Relations website.



About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM. OvaWatchSM is a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Monique Kosse

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: 212-915-3820