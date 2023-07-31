Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces the Addition of Charisse Y. Sparks, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Sparks to transition from Inspire’s Board of Directors to a full-time role on the Executive Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the addition of Charisse Y. Sparks, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective July 27, 2023. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sparks will be a member of Inspire’s executive leadership team and will lead the Company’s medical and clinical affairs functions. Dr. Sparks will report to Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



“We are excited to add Dr. Sparks, a board-certified physician with extensive business and leadership experience, to our executive team,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "Inspire has long-partnered with leading ear, nose, and throat surgeons, and sleep physicians, as part of our medical advisory boards. In her role as our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sparks will continue to amplify these important collaborations, further enhancing our focus on delivering high-quality patient outcomes. As a result of her deep knowledge of Inspire’s business from her service on the Board, Dr. Sparks is well-positioned to lead Inspire’s clinical development initiatives to ensure optimized therapy design and inclusion of critical user inputs,” added Herbert.

Dr. Sparks received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and completed her residency in orthopaedics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and fellowship training in orthopaedic trauma at Harvard Medical School. She is board-certified in orthopaedics specializing in orthopeadic trauma. She practiced as an orthopaedic trauma surgeon for over 10 years becoming a leader in building and implementing ACS trauma centers, specializing in delivered care and processes.

Dr. Sparks transitioned formally into industry by joining DePuy Synthes, Inc., the Orthopaedic Company of Johnson & Johnson, bringing her expertise in medical affairs and her business acumen to the development and evaluation of new and advanced technologies. Subsequently, Dr. Sparks served as Chief Medical Officer of AppliedVR, Inc., a privately-held company focused on virtual reality-based treatments that address pain and other conditions.

“Having served on the Board of Inspire, I have developed a deep understanding of the Inspire technology and the significant opportunity we have to impact the sleep market in the future. It is a tremendous opportunity to contribute as a full-time member of an excellent leadership team,” said Dr. Sparks. “I look forward to assisting all physicians who are in service to OSA patients deliver outstanding clinical results and contribute to Inspire’s mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

In her capacity on the Inspire Board, she served as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. In connection with her appointment as Chief Medical Officer of the Company, Sparks has resigned from the Board of Directors, including the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective upon the commencement of her employment with the Company.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

