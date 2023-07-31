Recce Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS)

SYDNEY, Australia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced a poster presentation on in vitro, in vivo, and clinical data of its lead synthetic anti-infective, RECCE® 327, at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) taking place August 14-17, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: RECCE® 327: A Novel Synthetic Anti-infective for the Treatment of Antimicrobial-resistant Bacterial Sepsis Infections

Abstract ID: MHSRS-23-10081

Session Title: Antimicrobial Countermeasures for Wound Infections in Military Personnel

Presenter: John Prendergast, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Recce Pharmaceuticals

Poster Session Date and Time: Wednesday, August 16th, 10:00-12:00 p.m. EDT

A copy of the poster and abstract will be available on Recce’s website after the conclusion of the conference.

The MHSRS is the United States Department of Defence’s foremost scientific meeting, providing a venue for approximately 3,500 attendees while presenting new scientific knowledge with military specific focuses on research and development and the unique medical needs of the warfighter.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a new class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

