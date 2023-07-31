Submit Release
Powerfleet Sets Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 a.m. Pacific) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior.

Powerfleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 a.m. Pacific)
Dial-in:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 360336

The conference call will be available for replay here and via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

Powerfleet Investor Contact 
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Powerfleet Media Contact
Heather K. Smith
hsmith@powerfleet.com
(605) 203-0605


Primary Logo

